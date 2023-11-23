Fact Check: Ramiz Raja claims NASA sets Cristiano Ronaldo's diet plan; is it true? Details here (WATCH)

Cristiano Ronaldo, renowned for his exceptional fitness, has been an inspiration for athletes like Virat Kohli, the star Indian cricketer known for his own commitment to fitness.

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has recently made a surprising claim about the dietary regimen of star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. According to Raja, Ronaldo's diet plan is allegedly curated by scientists from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). Ronaldo, renowned for his exceptional fitness, has been an inspiration for athletes like Virat Kohli, the star Indian cricketer known for his own commitment to fitness. Kohli has previously praised Ronaldo for his dedication to maintaining top-notch physical condition. Despite being 38 years old, Ronaldo continues to compete at the highest level in football.

Ramiz Raja's statement about Ronaldo's diet, asserting that NASA scientists are involved, has quickly gained traction on social media. In a recent interview on Suno News, Raja claimed, "Ronaldo ka jo diet plan hai vo NASA ke scientists set karte hain (Ronaldo's diet plan is curated by scientists at NASA)."

These comments from the former Pakistani cricketer comes days after the country's nation team faced flak for their diet and fitness levels during the just concluded Cricket World Cup 2023.

Netizens were quick to react to Ramiz Raja's claim, with several people asking if it's true that NASA sets Ronaldo's diet or not. Here's what we know:

While there's no official confirmation on whether the Portuguese football legend follows a diet chalked by NASA, there are reports that suggest that the secret to Ronaldo's supreme fitness levels is a machine originally designed by NASA scientists. According to reports, the former Real Madrid legend utilises the Intermittent vacuum therapy, developed by NASA on the basis of the Lower Body Negative Pressure Device (LBNPD), to sustain his physical well-being.

According to a study, this kind of therapy is used to treat vascular diseases of the legs, to accelerate rehabilitation of athletes, to reduce oedema in the lower extremities, to treat cellulite as well as other indications.

The well-established impact of manual massage or lymphatic drainage on athlete rehabilitation is recognized. This method stimulates venous backflow, enhancing the circulation of arterial and venous blood, leading to increased venous backflow and cardiac output. Additionally, it boosts muscle tone and elevates the concentration of endorphins in the brain.

The study delved into the effectiveness of intermittent negative pressure therapy in the rehabilitation of 50 professional athletes from various disciplines, including canoeists, swimmers, rowers, footballers, tennis players, and track-and-field athletes. Over a 12-week period, the athletes adhered to their specific training programs. Half of them received a 30-minute treatment of intermittent negative pressure by Vacumed every two days (-40 to -50 mbar, with phases of normal/negative pressure lasting 7/5 seconds). Simultaneously, all athletes engaged in rehabilitation programs devised by their trainers. Blood samples were taken twice a week before and after training, and extensive stress tests were conducted at the beginning and end of the examination period. Athletes were interviewed before every training session.

The study involved a total of 1,200 blood examinations, revealing notable differences in the examined group (1.48 mmol/l) compared to the control group (1.59 mmol/l) during the resting phase before training. Athletes undergoing intermittent negative pressure therapy exhibited a reduced concentration of urea and uric acid (40 and 3.9 mg/dl, respectively, compared to 43 and 4.85 mg/dl for the control group). Additionally, a lower level of creatine kinase was observed (262 U/l compared to 284 U/l). Survey results indicated that athletes treated with intermittent negative pressure therapy displayed higher motivation in their exercises compared to the control group. They also exhibited improved muscle tone and overall better rehabilitation outcomes.

According to reports, this advanced technology also plays a crucial role in enhancing the lymphatic flow, activating the drainage effect, and elevating endorphin levels in the brain. Additionally, it facilitates increased oxygen supply to the tissues, improving circulation and expediting the healing process. This innovative system not only reportedly contributes to Ronaldo's overall fitness but also enables him to recover from injuries at an accelerated pace.

Al-Nassr and Portugal star Ronaldo's on-field performance remains impressive, having scored 46 goals and provided 12 assists this year. In the EURO 2024 Qualifiers last week, Ronaldo played a key role in Portugal's victories over Lichtenstein and Iceland, scoring against Lichtenstein and assisting Ricardo Horta's goal against Iceland. Portugal had already secured qualification for the tournament in Germany next year, but Ronaldo's stellar performances helped maintain their 100 percent record in qualifiers.

Last season, Ronaldo left Manchester United to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr after a reported fallout with manager Erik ten Hag. In an explosive interview with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo criticized Ten Hag for alleged mistreatment, shedding light on the circumstances that led to his departure from Manchester United. Despite the off-field drama, Ronaldo's on-field prowess and commitment to maintaining peak fitness continue to make headlines in the world of sports.