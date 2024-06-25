Real Madrid has officially announced the departure of captain Nacho Fernandez this summer, bringing an end to his remarkable 23-year tenure with the club.

In a heartfelt announcement on Tuesday, Real Madrid bid farewell to their long-standing defender and captain, Nacho Fernandez, marking the conclusion of an illustrious career that spanned over two decades within the club's ranks.

Nacho, who first joined Real Madrid's youth academy at the tender age of 10 in 2001, has been a stalwart figure in the club's history. Rising through the ranks, he made his first-team debut in 2012, eventually amassing an impressive 364 appearances. During his tenure, Nacho played an integral role in securing a total of 26 major titles for the club, including 6 UEFA Champions League trophies, 5 Club World Cups, 4 European Super Cups, 4 La Liga titles, 2 Copa del Rey victories, and 5 Spanish Super Cups.

Beyond his contributions at Real Madrid, Nacho's achievements extended to the international stage, where he clinched the UEFA European Under-21 Championship and the UEFA Nations League with the Spanish national team. Currently, he remains a pivotal figure in Spain's campaign at the Euro 2024 Championship in Germany.

Nacho's crowning moment at Real Madrid came as the captain who lifted the coveted Fifteenth at Wembley, solidifying his place among football's elite as one of only five players to have claimed 6 UEFA Champions League titles throughout history. His 12-season stint with the first team cements his legacy as one of the club's most decorated players.

Florentino Perez, president of Real Madrid, expressed profound gratitude towards Nacho, remarking, "Since he arrived at our youth academy as a child, Nacho has always been an example of improvement for everyone and has received the love, recognition and admiration of all Real Madrid fans. Real Madrid is and will always be his home.”

As Nacho bids farewell to his playing days at the Santiago Bernabeu, Real Madrid and its fans celebrate the remarkable legacy of one of their own, a testament to dedication, perseverance, and unwavering commitment to the crest.

