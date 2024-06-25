Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Gracias Captain': Fans thank Nacho Fernandez as Real Madrid confirms his departure after 23 years (WATCH)

    Real Madrid has officially announced the departure of captain Nacho Fernandez this summer, bringing an end to his remarkable 23-year tenure with the club.

    football 'Gracias Captain': Fans thank Nacho Fernandez as Real Madrid confirms his departure after 23 years (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jun 25, 2024, 4:30 PM IST

    In a heartfelt announcement on Tuesday, Real Madrid bid farewell to their long-standing defender and captain, Nacho Fernandez, marking the conclusion of an illustrious career that spanned over two decades within the club's ranks.

    Nacho, who first joined Real Madrid's youth academy at the tender age of 10 in 2001, has been a stalwart figure in the club's history. Rising through the ranks, he made his first-team debut in 2012, eventually amassing an impressive 364 appearances. During his tenure, Nacho played an integral role in securing a total of 26 major titles for the club, including 6 UEFA Champions League trophies, 5 Club World Cups, 4 European Super Cups, 4 La Liga titles, 2 Copa del Rey victories, and 5 Spanish Super Cups.

    Beyond his contributions at Real Madrid, Nacho's achievements extended to the international stage, where he clinched the UEFA European Under-21 Championship and the UEFA Nations League with the Spanish national team. Currently, he remains a pivotal figure in Spain's campaign at the Euro 2024 Championship in Germany.

    Nacho's crowning moment at Real Madrid came as the captain who lifted the coveted Fifteenth at Wembley, solidifying his place among football's elite as one of only five players to have claimed 6 UEFA Champions League titles throughout history. His 12-season stint with the first team cements his legacy as one of the club's most decorated players.

    Florentino Perez, president of Real Madrid, expressed profound gratitude towards Nacho, remarking, "Since he arrived at our youth academy as a child, Nacho has always been an example of improvement for everyone and has received the love, recognition and admiration of all Real Madrid fans. Real Madrid is and will always be his home.”

    As Nacho bids farewell to his playing days at the Santiago Bernabeu, Real Madrid and its fans celebrate the remarkable legacy of one of their own, a testament to dedication, perseverance, and unwavering commitment to the crest.

    Here's a look at how Real Madrid fans reacted to the announcement:

    Last Updated Jun 25, 2024, 4:30 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mubarak Taliban FM speaks to Rashid over video call, congratulates Afghanistan for T20 WC 2024 feat (WATCH) snt

    'Mubarak': Taliban FM speaks to Rashid over video call, congratulates Afghanistan for T20 WC 2024 feat (WATCH)

    T20 WC 2024: We proved Brian Lara right, says Afghanistan's Rashid Khan after entering 1st-ever semis (WATCH) snt

    T20 WC 2024: We proved Brian Lara right, says Afghanistan's Rashid Khan after entering 1st-ever semis (WATCH)

    T20 WC 2024: Afghanistan players dance on Bravo's iconic 'Champion' song after reaching 1st-ever semis (WATCH) snt

    T20 WC 2024: Afghanistan players dance on Bravo's iconic 'Champion' song after reaching 1st-ever semis (WATCH)

    T20 WC 2024: Holi-like celebrations erupt in Afghanistan, players dance after reaching 1st-ever semis (WATCH) snt

    T20 WC 2024: Holi-like celebrations erupt in Afghanistan, players dance after reaching 1st-ever semis (WATCH)

    T20 WC 2024, AFG beat BAN: 'Deserves Oscar'-Gulbadin Naib's fake injury to waste time sparks meme fest (WATCH) snt

    T20 WC 2024, AFG beat BAN: 'Deserves Oscar'-Gulbadin Naib's fake injury to waste time sparks meme fest (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: KINFRA facilitated Rs 2232 cr investment in over three years, says Minister P Rajeev anr

    Kerala: KINFRA facilitated Rs 2232 cr investment in over three years, says Minister P Rajeev

    Shameful Outrage erupts as Owaisi says 'Jai Palestine' and not 'Jai Hindi' while take oath as Lok Sabha MP (WATCH) snt

    'Shameful': Outrage erupts as Owaisi says 'Jai Palestine' and not 'Jai Hindi' while take oath as LS MP (WATCH)

    From Maruti Suzuki to Indigo, which stocks to keep an eye on and why?

    From Maruti Suzuki to Indigo, which stocks to keep an eye on and why?

    Pune Porsche crash: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde meets parents Of victims, announces Rs 10 lakh aid for each family gcw

    Pune Porsche crash: CM Eknath Shinde meets parents Of victims, announces Rs 10 Lakh aid for each family

    How much does Arshdeep Singh earn? Know his salary, net worth RKK

    How much does Arshdeep Singh earn? Know his salary, net worth

    Recent Videos

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon