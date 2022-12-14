The Hakim Ziyech theory that has left Morocco supporters hopeful of lifting Qatar World Cup 2022

Ahead of Morocco's semi-final clash against France, fans of the North African nation have pointed out an astonishing coincidence that has convinced them the Atlas Lions will win the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Ahead of Morocco's semi-final clash against defending champions France at the Qatar World Cup 2022, fans of the Atlas Lione have pointed out an astonishing coincidence that has persuaded them to believe the African nation could win the coveted trophy.

The North African team has defied the odds thus far to get to a World Cup final against Lionel Messi's Argentina, provided they can defeat Kylian Mbappe and company. And curious supporters of Morocco have discovered an astounding coincidence from the previous two World Cups on Twitter.

It has to do with Chelsea players sporting the World Cup team's winning year's jersey number. The connection dates back to 2014 when German Andre Schurrle wore Chelsea's number 14, and Germany won its fourth World Cup.

In 2018, when France won their second match ever, standout player Olivier Giroud of France wore the number 18 jersey.

The club's number 22 shirt is being worn by Moroccan Hakim Ziyech this season, and the year is 2022. Fans are now persuaded that the Atlas Lions will win the competition.

"Morocco confirmed winning World Cup in 22 then," said one fan on Twitter, while another added, "Took me a minute to understand. I'm putting my life savings on Morocco."

"I'm putting my house on Morocco winning the World Cup rn (right now)," added a third supporter.

When Juan Mata, a former Chelsea and Manchester United player, wore number 10 at Stamford Bridge the year after Spain won the World Cup, he came perilously close to beginning the run.

Given that Kalidou Koulibaly will be wearing the number 26, some fans have predicted that the African Cup of Nations champions Senegal will win the Jules Rimet in 2026.

Given that Ziyech wins, the defender will be in line to maintain this run if his contract with the Blues is up at the end of the season in 2026.

