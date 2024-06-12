Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    WC 2026 Qualifiers: AIFF seeks investigation into Qatar's controversial goal against India as outrage ensues

    The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has officially filed a complaint with the match commissioner regarding the contentious goal awarded to Qatar during their critical FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match in Doha.

    football FIFA WC 2026 Qualifiers: AIFF seeks investigation into Qatar's controversial goal against India as outrage ensues snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jun 12, 2024, 2:02 PM IST

    The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has officially filed a complaint with the match commissioner regarding the contentious goal awarded to Qatar during their critical FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match in Doha.

    According to a report quoting AIFF sources, the federation have urged for a comprehensive investigation into the goal, which was permitted by South Korean referee Kim Woo-Sung despite the ball visibly going out of play. This incident occurred during India's crucial match, which they ultimately lost 1-2 at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on Tuesday.

    The decision to allow the goal has triggered widespread outrage, as it prevented India from potentially securing their first-ever entry into the third round of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers for the 2026 tournament.

    "We have lodged a complaint with the match commissioner and are seeking a thorough investigation into the whole thing," said an AIFF official to PTI.

    During the crucial match, Hamed Momeni served as the appointed match commissioner, responsible for overseeing the game's organization and ensuring adherence to FIFA regulations.

    In the 73rd minute, a pivotal moment occurred when Abdullah Alahrak's free-kick led to Yousef Ayem's header, which India's goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu managed to save. However, while Sandhu was grounded, the ball crossed the line, and Hashmi Hussein kicked it back into play, allowing Aymen to slot it into the net.

    Despite the clear instance of the ball rolling out of play, the game proceeded uninterrupted. Per FIFA regulations, play should have stopped, and a corner kick should have been awarded since Sandhu was the last player to touch the ball before it went out.

    Despite vehement protests from the Indian team, the referee controversially awarded the goal to Qatar, a decision that stood despite the objections raised by the visiting side.

    According to the rule, "the ball is out of play if it is wholly passed over the goal line or touchline on the ground or in the air."

    India's coach, Igor Stimac, later conveyed his disappointment, labeling the "irregular" goal as the factor that extinguished his team's aspirations.

    Goalkeeper Sandhu echoed this sentiment, describing the outcome as "unfortunate," emphasizing the need for the team to realize that they must seize opportunities themselves rather than rely on external factors.

    Here's a look at how netizens reacted to the controversial goal during India vs Qatar WC qualifiers' clash:

    Last Updated Jun 12, 2024, 2:02 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Former Indian football player and coach T K Chathunni passes away at 79 anr

    Former Indian football player and coach T K Chathunni passes away at 79

    Qatar vs India FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Live streaming, match time, where to watch and more osf

    Qatar vs India FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Live streaming, match time, where to watch and more

    Euro 2024: Poland Captain Robert Lewandowski to miss opening game due to injury osf

    Euro 2024: Poland Captain Robert Lewandowski to miss opening game due to injury

    T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistani YouTuber fatally shot by a security guard while vlogging about the match; Report osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistani YouTuber fatally shot by a security guard while vlogging about the match; Report

    T20 World Cup 2024: Kamran Akmal slams Pakistan team, give them 'club level' team tag osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Kamran Akmal slams Pakistan team, give them 'club level' team tag

    Recent Stories

    Dhanush period drama Captain Miller nominated at UK National Film Awards for best foreign language film RBA

    Dhanush’s period drama 'Captain Miller' nominated at UK National Film Awards for best foreign language film

    Mount Everest: The Summit of Death, Not Dreams by Wing Commander Amit Chowdhury AJR

    Everest: The Summit of Death, Not Dreams

    Diljit Dosanjh to appear as guest on Jimmy Fallon's 'The Tonight Show'; read details RBA

    Diljit Dosanjh to appear as guest on Jimmy Fallon's 'The Tonight Show'; read details

    SHOCKING Elon Musk had sex with SpaceX intern, asked another woman to have his babies, claims report snt

    SHOCKING! Elon Musk had sex with SpaceX intern, asked another woman to have his babies, claims report

    Tata Punch to Tata Nexon: Top 7 best-selling SUVs for May 2024 gcw

    Punch to Nexon: Top 7 best-selling SUVs for May

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon