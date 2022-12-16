Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    European Super League handed another major blow by Madrid court, EPL-UEFA release statements

    The controversial project of the European Super League is still alive for Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus. However, the Madrid court has handed another blow to the project, while EPL and UEFA have released a statement on the same.

    football European Super League ESL handed another major blow by Madrid court, English Premier League EPL-UEFA release statements-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Dec 16, 2022, 12:53 PM IST

    Last year, controversy erupted in the European football community. It was announced that some of the top European clubs would be participating in a new football tournament called the European Super League (ESL) in a breakaway from the traditional UEFA Champions League (UCL), regardless of their league positioning. It led to a massive outrage among football fans across the globe, leading to mass protests, while the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) mulled sanctions on the clubs involved. While the clubs later pulled out, the project was still kept alive by Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus. Now, a Madrid court has handed a fresh blow to the project’s hopes.

    The ESL claimed last year that UEFA’s control of European football includes an illegal monopoly. However, the Madrid court ruled it as justified, besides UEFA threatening the company involved in the formation of the ESL with severe sanctions. UEFA has accused the ESL’s founder company of abuse of power and creating an unsustainable football model.

    ALSO READ: Is the European Super League project still alive? Florentino Perez reveals

    While ESL sought the protection of the three currently involved clubs from any sanctions from UEFA, the plea has been rejected. The ruling now means that the club involved will have to do away with UEFA and the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) to form a new tournament of theirs.

    In its statement, UEFA mentioned, “UEFA welcomes today’s unequivocal Opinion of Advocate General Rantos, which is an encouraging step towards preserving the existing dynamic and democratic governance structure of the European football pyramid. The Opinion reinforces the central role of federations in protecting the sport, upholding fundamental principles of sporting merit and open access across our members, as well as uniting football with shared responsibility and solidarity.”

    ALSO READ: Barcelona president Joan Laporta stirs fresh controversy surrounding European Super League project

    “Football in Europe remains united and steadfastly opposed to the ESL, or any such breakaway proposals, which would threaten the entire European sports ecosystem. While we await the Court’s final judgment due next year, UEFA, as a public interest, not-for-profit governing body, will continue to be fully focused on its mission to develop football for all, in close cooperation with national associations, leagues, clubs, players, fans, EU institutions, governments and other relevant stakeholders who have the true values of football at heart,” added UEFA.

    In the meantime, English Premier League (EPL) also released its statement: “The Premier League welcomes the opinion issued today by the Advocate General of the Court of Justice of the European Union in the case involving the ‘European Superleague Company’, FIFA and UEFA. We share the Advocate General’s clear view that open access is fundamental to European club football.”

    ALSO READ: UEFA suspends disciplinary proceedings against Barcelona, Juventus, Real Madrid over ESL project

    “Further to today’s opinion, the Premier League reiterates its commitment to the principles underpinning the current balance of domestic and European competitions, including Open access, Annual merit-based qualification from domestic leagues for European club competitions, Weekends reserved for domestic football, Substantial solidarity funding for football development,” concluded EPL.

    Last Updated Dec 16, 2022, 12:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football ISL 2022-23: Rejuvenated Mumbai City FC look to continue dominance as they take on East Bengal FC snt

    ISL 2022-23: Rejuvenated Mumbai City FC look to continue dominance as they take on East Bengal FC

    football ISL 2022-23: Odisha FC, ATK Mohun Bagan share spoils in season's first goalless draw snt

    ISL 2022-23: Odisha FC, ATK Mohun Bagan share spoils in season’s first goalless draw

    football Who needs Mbappe Fans go berserk after Real Madrid sign Brazil teenage sensation Endrick Felipe from Palmeiras snt

    'Who needs Mbappe?': Fans go berserk after Real Madrid sign teenage sensation Endrick from Palmeiras

    football From 'Where's Messi?' to 'Vamos Argentina': Saudi Arabia supporter's U-turn drives Qatar World Cup 2022 fans crazy snt

    From 'Where's Messi?' to 'Vamos Argentina': Saudi Arabia supporter's U-turn drives World Cup 2022 fans crazy

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: Virat Kohli knows when to be aggressive and when to control the game - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    'Virat Kohli knows when to be aggressive and when to control the game' - Rahul Dravid

    Recent Stories

    Ten years of Nirbhaya rape case: DCW chief seeks discussion on women's safety in Parliament; check details AJR

    Ten years of Nirbhaya rape case: DCW chief seeks discussion on women's safety in Parliament; check details

    Maharashtra Opposition to protest against Shinde govt on December 17 over border issue - adt

    Maharashtra Opposition to protest against Shinde govt on December 17 over border issue

    Apple iPhone 14 crash detection saves lives of 2 after they fell in deep valley Know what happened gcw

    Apple iPhone 14's crash detection saves lives of 2 after they fell in deep valley: Know what happened

    football Qatar World Cup 2022: Fernando Santos quits as Portugal boss after quarterfinal exit and Cristiano Ronaldo benching-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Santos quits as Portugal boss after quarterfinal exit and Ronaldo benching

    Criticizing me is totally fine but Elon Musk after Twitter suspends top journalists accounts gcw

    'Criticizing me is totally fine but...' Elon Musk after Twitter suspends top journalists' accounts

    Recent Videos

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: My approach was to bowl consistently at one spot, says Siraj snt

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: My approach was to bowl consistently at one spot, says Siraj

    Video Icon
    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively against Bangladesh; here is why-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively; here's why

    Video Icon
    On This Day Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Revisiting Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Video Icon
    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon