    'Pakistan-Congress partnership fully exposed': PM Modi after Fawad Chaudhry endorses Rahul Gandhi (WATCH)

    PM Narendra Modi on Thursday claimed that Fawad Chaudhry's public endorsement of Rahul Gandhi has fully exposed the partnership between Pakistan and Congress.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published May 2, 2024, 12:22 PM IST

    Amidst the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday delivered a fiery speech in Anand, Gujarat, casting aspersions on the purported alliance between the Indian National Congress and Pakistan. His remarks came in response to a controversial endorsement by former Pakistani Minister Fawad Chaudhry of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, stirring up a storm of controversy and igniting debates on the intricacies of political affiliations.

    During an election rally in Gujarat's Anand, PM Modi underscored what he deemed a troubling coincidence: the apparent decline of Congress in India coinciding with what he described as Pakistan's distress. His rhetoric framed the endorsement as evidence of a clandestine partnership between the opposition party and India's neighboring rival.

    Also read: Fawad Chaudhry, who admitted Pakistan's hand in Pulwama attack, endorses Congress' Rahul Gandhi; sparks row

    "Look at the coincidence, today Congress is getting weak in India. The funny thing is that here Congress is dying and there Pakistan is crying. Now Pakistani leaders are praying for Congress. Pakistan is eager to make the prince the Prime Minister and we already know that Congress is a fan of Pakistan. This partnership between Pakistan and Congress has now been completely exposed," PM Modi said.

    On Wednesday, Fawad Chaudhry, who once proudly declared Pakistan's involvement in the 2019 Pulwama attack, commented, "Rahul on fire..." in response to an X post that featured a video. The original post read, "This video is very powerful and perfectly explained by Rahul Gandhi what is happening in India. This deserves to be viral on all Social Media platforms."

    The Pulwama attack, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel, marked a critical juncture in India-Pakistan relations, triggering a retaliatory airstrike by the Indian Air Force on terrorist camps in Balakot, Pakistan.

    “Humne Hindustan ko ghus ke maara (We hit India in their home). Our success in Pulwama, is a success of this nation under the leadership of Imran Khan. You and us are all part of that success,” Fawad Chaudhry, the then Science & Technology Minister, had said in the National Assembly during a debate in October 2020.

    Last Updated May 2, 2024, 12:24 PM IST
