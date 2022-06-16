Is the European Super League project still alive? Florentino Perez reveals

The European Super League project created a massive backlash in football, leading to the idea being dropped. However, is the project entirely being dropped? Here's what Florentino Perez has said.

Last year, the concept of the European Super League (ESL) set the football world on fire, while there was considerable turmoil regarding the same. Headed by Spanish champion Real Madrid, a 12-team mega European tournament was introduced, including most of the top European clubs shunning away from the UEFA Champions League (UCL). The move generated immense backlash among football pundits and fans across Europe and worldwide. At the same time, the Union of European Football Associations and the national leagues warned of imposing sanctions on the clubs participating. As a result, the idea was dropped that happened to be the brainchild of Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.

While the clubs involved in the ESL project were let away with a small fine, the UEFA took an undertaking, barring the clubs from participating in any non-UEFA sanctioned tournament. However, a year since, many wonder if the ESL project has been completely dropped. In the meantime, Perez has shockingly clarified that the project dream is still alive, reports Fotmob. ALSO READ: EPL 2022-23 - Postponement rules revised, 'truly exceptional' circumstances needed for call-off

Speaking during the El Chiringuito program, Perez stated, "Of course, it is still alive, right now there is a question raised in the Luxembourg Court, there will be a hearing shortly, and it will rule on the issues we have raised. We believe that we have the right, within the European Community, to organise competitions between us with UEFA. We understand that UEFA is a monopoly, and in this Europe of 27 [EU member states], a pillar is that of competition."

Speaking on UEFA's warning of being expelled from UCL, Perez clarified, "We have never had that fear, and that was when they said it at the beginning. No, we want to win the Champions League. PSG is not our enemy. Neither Chelsea nor [Manchester] City. Everyone who competes is a friend. We get along with everyone." ALSO READ: Frenkie de Jong 'flattered' by Manchester United's interest but would prefer staying at Barcelona