Euro 2024: Stunners from Muldur, Guler propel Turkiye to thrilling 3-1 victory over Georgia

In a thrilling encounter at Euro 2024, Turkiye secured a hard-fought 3-1 victory against Georgia at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund on Tuesday. The match unfolded amidst an electrifying atmosphere with early drama and pivotal moments that kept fans on the edge of their seats throughout.

Goals from Mert Muldur, Arda Guler and Muhammed Kerem Akturkoglu proved decisive for Turkiye, while Georgia's Georges Mikautadze marked history with his team's first-ever goal in a European Championship match.

Turkiye began the game with early pressure, showcasing their intent through Hakan Çalhanoglu's dangerous corners and Kaan Ayhan's close attempt hitting the post just before the ten-minute mark. The breakthrough finally came in the 25th minute when Mert Muldur unleashed a stunning strike from outside the box, sending the home crowd into a frenzy.

The excitement continued as Turkiye thought they had doubled their lead moments later, only for the goal to be disallowed for a marginal offside call, much to the dismay of Vincenzo Montella's side.

However, Georgia stunned the hosts with an equalizer in the 32nd minute when Georges Mikautadze produced a cheeky finish, marking Georgia's first-ever goal in a European Championship match and leveling the score before halftime.

The second half saw Turkiye regain their composure, and their persistence paid off in the 65th minute. Arda Guler, the 19-year-old sensation, unleashed a sensational curling shot that nestled into the top corner of the net, restoring Turkiye's lead and sending the stadium into raptures once again.

The intensity of the match reached its peak when Georgia's Solomon Kvirkvelia unleashed a powerful strike that rattled against the crossbar, leaving Türkiye's defense breathless.

Georgia's desperate search for an equalizer continued as the match neared its conclusion, with their efforts almost bearing fruit in the dying seconds. In a heart-stopping moment for Turkiye, Georgia struck the post with a fierce effort, coming agonizingly close to leveling the score.

However, Turkiye seized a dramatic opportunity in stoppage time when Muhammed Kerem Akturkoglu, a substitute, capitalized on Georgia's all-out attacking play. As Georgia committed their entire team forward for a corner, Türkiye managed to clear the ball and launch a rapid counterattack.

Akturkoglu, showing remarkable speed and composure, sprinted the length of the pitch and calmly slotted the ball into an empty net, sealing Turkiye's victory in spectacular fashion and sending the home fans into jubilation.

The match, characterized by its end-to-end action and dramatic swings, showcased Turkiye's resilience and Georgia's spirited performance, making it a memorable encounter for fans of both nations.

Turkiye will look to carry this momentum forward as they aim to progress further in the tournament, while Georgia will take heart from their spirited display despite the defeat.

