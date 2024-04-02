Football fans won't be able to purchase Germany Euro 2024 jerseys featuring the number 44 due to concerns about inadvertent Nazi connotations.

"According to information from the community about the jersey design: The DFB checks the numbers 0-9 and then submits the numbers 1-26 to UEFA for review," the DFB (German FA) said in a statement.

"None of the parties involved saw any proximity to Nazi symbolism in the development process of the jersey design," the DFB added.

"Nevertheless, we take the information very seriously and do not want to provide a platform for discussions," they added. "Together with our partner 11teamsports, we will develop an alternative design for the number 4 and coordinate it with UEFA."

Unlike typical club shirts, international jerseys for major tournaments often feature numbers on both the front and back. While players in the Euro 2024 squads will wear numbers ranging from 1 to 23, customization with names and numbers has typically been permitted in previous tournaments.

"We will block personalisation of the jerseys," an adidas spokesman told The BBC. "We as a company are committed to opposing xenophobia, anti-Semitism, violence and hatred in every form," spokesman Oliver Bruggen said.

The kit, unveiled by adidas prior to the Euros, is labeled by the manufacturer as capturing the essence of German football. According to the on-site description, this adidas Germany home jersey incorporates elements representing the four-time world champions. The shoulders feature a design inspired by eagle feathers, while embossed details from the DFB logo adorn the front.