Euro 2024: England stars 'receive special briefing by police' amid burglary fears during mega event in Germany

England's Euro 2024 players have received a detailed security checklist from police to protect themselves and their families against burglary threats while they compete in Germany, according to a report. This comes after a spate of high-profile break-ins, including the traumatic home invasion of Raheem Sterling during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Raheem Sterling's 6 million-pound mansion was burglarized in December 2022, leaving him "shaken" and prompting him to rush home from Qatar to be with his family. This incident, among others, has underscored the growing security risks faced by high-profile athletes.

According to Mail Sport, organized crime groups, often originating from Albania, have been increasingly targeting high-net-worth individuals in the UK, including Premier League footballers. These criminal organizations collaborate with local accomplices to identify potential victims by scouring the internet for addresses and then stealing luxury items such as high-end watches and jewelry. Alarmingly, these stolen goods are sometimes brazenly worn by the thieves as they pass through airport security.

Security forces, who closely coordinate with football clubs and their stars, have noted a shift in criminal behavior. Traditional targets like cash vans have become less accessible, leading gangs to focus on affluent individuals instead. This has prompted Premier League clubs to take significant measures to safeguard their players.

The Football Association (FA) has responded by organizing a comprehensive briefing for the England squad, according to a report in The Telegraph. During the presentation, police officers provided in-depth guidance on maintaining safety for themselves and their loved ones during the Euro 2024 tournament, which begins this Friday.

In April ahead of the tournament, England players reportedly were set to invest heavily in 'military grade' security measures. Expenditure on these measures is estimated to be around 250,000 pounds, covering infra-red and night-vision cameras, and 24/7 security personnel. Some players have even gone as far as installing panic rooms in their homes.

Virtual perimeters, known as geofencing, are also being implemented. These systems create invisible boundaries around properties, monitored by CCTV and motion sensors. If triggered, occupants have time to reach safe areas while authorities are automatically alerted.

Additionally, players are enhancing their personal security with protection dogs, such as Alsatians and Rottweilers, and employing live-in bodyguards. Drivers often double as protection officers to mitigate the risk of car-jackings. House sitters are also frequently used, especially for those playing abroad.

During the Qatar World Cup, Sterling's gated home was breached, resulting in the theft of watches and jewelry. Police were notified around 9 PM on December 3, 2022, when Sterling's family returned to discover the burglary. The incident led to Sterling's temporary departure from England's camp in Qatar to attend to his family's safety.

With the Euro 2024 tournament imminent, the FA's proactive steps aim to ensure the safety and peace of mind of England's players, allowing them to focus on their performance on the pitch while their homes and families remain secure.

