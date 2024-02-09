Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Euro 2024 dilemma: Gareth Southgate keeps England managerial decision open

    Gareth Southgate, the England manager, hints at postponing a decision regarding his future until after Euro 2024, emphasising performance isn't the sole factor.

    Football Euro 2024 dilemma: Gareth Southgate keeps England managerial decision open osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 9, 2024, 10:41 AM IST

    Gareth Southgate has hinted that he won't make a decision about his future as England manager until after Euro 2024, emphasizing that performance won't be the sole factor influencing his choice. Despite expectations of his departure after the tournament, similar speculations arose before the 2022 World Cup. Southgate remains focused on preparing for Euro 2024, expressing enthusiasm about the upcoming campaign. While leaving the possibility of staying open, he discussed England's Nations League draw and praised Jude Bellingham's impact at Real Madrid.

    When directly questioned about his decision, Southgate responded with a firm "no," emphasizing the need to evaluate the summer's outcome. He stressed the importance of delivering top-notch performances and making decisions that benefit everyone. Southgate maintained a relaxed demeanor, emphasizing his current focus on ensuring a successful tournament this summer.

    Regarding the determining factor for his decision, Southgate stated that the Euro 2024 outcome may not be the sole determinant. Despite not directly addressing the potential influence of overseeing a player like Bellingham, he commended the Real Madrid forward's exceptional form.

    Southgate discussed the possibility of assessing Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo ahead of the Euros, acknowledging the young player's impressive start. While avoiding a direct response to Marcus Rashford's recent issues, Southgate mentioned that England is observant of everything happening on and off the pitch, with squad selections looming in a few weeks.

    Speaking warmly about Jordan Henderson's move to Ajax from the Saudi Pro League, Southgate noted that playing in a European League will make it easier to assess the midfielder's performance. England's Nations League draw, which includes Ireland, Finland, and Greece, could bring scrutiny to Jack Grealish and Declan Rice. Southgate backed the duo to handle any potential boos and praised Rice's significant contributions to the national team over the past four years.

    Also Read: ISL 2023-24: Odisha FC's Sergio Lobera aims to extend lead over FC Goa in ISL showdown

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2024, 10:41 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Football ISL 2023-24: Odisha FC's Sergio Lobera aims to extend lead over FC Goa in ISL showdown osf

    ISL 2023-24: Odisha FC's Sergio Lobera aims to extend lead over FC Goa in ISL showdown

    Etihad announced as official sponsor of CSK; video of Dhoni's iconic No.7 jersey unveiling goes viral (WATCH) snt

    Etihad announced as official sponsor of CSK; video of Dhoni's iconic No.7 jersey unveiling goes viral (WATCH)

    BREAKING Australia beat Pakistan by 1 wicket to secure U-19 World Cup final showdown against India snt

    U-19 World Cup 2024: Australia to face India in final after nail-biting 1 wicket win over Pakistan

    Football Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: NBA legend LeBron James chooses his true G.O.A.T osf

    Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: NBA legend LeBron James chooses his true G.O.A.T

    Paris Olympics Medals to feature Eiffel Tower fragment: Unique hexagon design unveiled osf

    Paris Olympics Medals to feature Eiffel Tower fragment: Unique hexagon design unveiled

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka High Court directs BBMP to auction abandoned vehicles parked on footpaths of Bengaluru vkp

    Karnataka High Court directs BBMP to auction abandoned vehicles parked on footpaths of Bengaluru

    Baba Siddique quits Congress after nearly 5-decade long association, to join Ajit Pawar's NCP AJR

    Baba Siddique quits Congress after nearly 5-decade long association, to join Ajit Pawar's NCP

    Kerala: First special train to Ayodhya commences journey from Kochuveli anr

    Kerala: First special train to Ayodhya commences journey from Kochuveli

    Football ISL 2023-24: Odisha FC's Sergio Lobera aims to extend lead over FC Goa in ISL showdown osf

    ISL 2023-24: Odisha FC's Sergio Lobera aims to extend lead over FC Goa in ISL showdown

    Kerala: Papanasam Beach in Varkala featured among world's best 100 beaches rkn

    Kerala: Papanasam Beach in Varkala featured among world's best 100 beaches

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon