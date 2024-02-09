Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ISL 2023-24: Odisha FC's Sergio Lobera aims to extend lead over FC Goa in ISL showdown

    In a high-stakes clash at the Kalinga Stadium, Odisha FC's head coach, Sergio Lobera, sets his sights on widening the gap over second-placed FC Goa in Matchweek 14 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season.

    In Matchweek 14 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season, Odisha FC, led by Sergio Lobera, aims to increase their lead over second-placed FC Goa. The clash between the two top teams is scheduled to take place at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday. Our objective is to establish a six-point lead at the summit of the league standings, as stated by Sergio Lobera, the head coach of Odisha FC. Lobera shared his thoughts on the upcoming match against FC Goa.

    In this battle for the top spot, both teams pose a formidable challenge to each other, with the victorious side claiming the leading position in the league. Presently, Odisha FC holds the top spot with 30 points from 14 matches, while FC Goa is in second place with 27 points, having played three games fewer.

    The Kalinga Warriors are eager to extend their lead by six points, putting pressure on Manolo Marquez's side, despite the latter having games in hand.

    Lobera expressed the team's awareness of the differing number of games played but emphasized their advantageous position. He stated in the pre-match press conference, "If we can win the game and secure three points, then the gap between the teams will be six points. This is our target, and opponent teams would then need to secure victories."

    Acknowledging FC Goa as the current best team in the league, Lobera noted their unbeaten status in the last 11 matches. Despite Odisha FC's previous 2-3 defeat to FC Goa, they aim to approach the upcoming game similarly to their victory with a 3-2 scoreline in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024.

    "We know we are going to play maybe the best team at this moment in the league because they are very competitive," Lobera shared. He highlighted FC Goa's effective practical football and the challenge it poses to his team.

    The Kalinga Warriors boast an impressive unbeaten record in their last seven home games and aim to build on this momentum against FC Goa.

    Lobera expressed satisfaction with the team's current situation and hoped to maintain the positive momentum in front of their supporters. He praised his players, emphasizing their readiness for significant challenges.

    Expressing confidence in both teams' performances, Lobera assured fans of an exciting game on Friday. He concluded by stating the pride of being part of such significant matches in the ISL.

    Accompanying Lobera to the press conference, Odisha FC midfielder Lenny Rodrigues, a former FC Goa player, expressed confidence in securing three points from the upcoming encounter. He conveyed excitement about facing his former team and praised the guidance provided by Coach Lobera to the team, highlighting their readiness for the challenging match.

