SEXY photos: ‘Is she really 43?’ Shweta Tiwari dons lacy bralette with shorts on her beach vacation

TV star Shweta Tiwari set the temperatures soaring after she posted her latest Instagram pictures from her Thailand vacation. Shweta can be seen posing in a white bralette and black shorts

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Shweta Tiwari is a mother of two, which is hard to imagine given her lovely photographs on social media. She continually exhibits her ability to elevate any look with her distinct flair. Shweta uploaded a series of photos on Instagram that has everyone in amazement.

Shweta Tiwari poses on a gorgeous beach in Thailand while wearing a white bralette and black shorts. She sizzled the crystal blue ocean water with her hot and sensual avatar, letting her tresses flow and accentuating her look with black eyeglasses.

Her joyful smile is visible in the lovely, although sweltering, carasouel. She captioned the photo with a wave emoji and a hill emoji.

Fans who were left gasping for breath reacted with compliments under the post. One of them wrote, “Inke fitness level se dusri ladkiyon ko inspire hona chahiye.” Another one commented, “Can’t believe she is 43.” Someone else said, “You are a beauty queen ma’am.” A fan also stated, “So sizzling hot & beautiful.”

Shweta is causing quite a stir on the internet, with netizens questioning how she can look that good at 43 years old.

Shweta Tiwari, who ages like excellent wine, is one of television's most prominent actresses. She became famous for her role as Prerna in Ekta Kapoor's iconic daily soap opera Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The programme made her a household celebrity and earned her widespread nationwide recognition.





Later in 2010, the diva featured on the reality programme Bigg Boss and won. The actor made her digital debut in 2019 with ALT Balaji's Hum Tum And Them, which starred Akshay Oberoi.