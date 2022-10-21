EPL 2022-23: Steven Gerrard sacked as Aston Villa boss after Fulham debacle

Aston Villa suffered a heavy 0-3 defeat to Fulham in the EPL away from home on Thursday. Following the same, the former sacked its manager Steven Gerrard, having been in charge for nearly a year.

Things are simply not going the way they should for 17th-placed Aston Villa. On Thursday, it suffered a tough 0-3 loss to ninth-placed Fulham in the English Premier League (EPL) at Craven Cottage in London. In 11 contests, Villa has managed just a couple of wins, three draws, and six failures, leaving the club’s management concerned. As a result, on Thursday night, club head coach Steven Gerrard was sacked and was relieved of his duties, having been in charge of the club for nearly a year. Before joining the Villans, he managed Scottish giants Rangers, winning the Scottish Premiership once with the side.

Gerrard had a decent start to his managerial campaign at Villa, as he replaced Dean Smith last November. While he brought in his former Liverpool teammate Phillipe Coutinho the previous winter, his summer signings included Diego Carlos and Boubacar Kamara before the ongoing season. They are out for a long time with injuries.

At the same time, there was drama over handing the club captaincy duties to John McGinn from Tyrone Mings. In a statement about Gerrard’s sacking, Villa said, “We would like to thank Steven for his hard work and commitment and wish him well for the future.” His assistant Michael Beale left the club this summer to become the boss of Championship side Queens Park Rangers.