Should Ten Hag release Ronaldo from his Manchester United contract? Rio Ferdinand responds

Manchester United defeated Tottenham Hotspurs 2-0 in their Premier League clash on Wednesday, but what hogged the limelight was legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo storming down the tunnel before the final whistle. Club legend Rio Ferdinand has shared his view on what should be Erik ten Hag's next move.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo's dramatic walk-off down the tunnel before the final whistle during Manchester United's 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspurs on Wednesday continues to be discussed among football enthusiasts and pundits. The Portuguese talisman left Old Trafford altogether before the final whistle after storming down the tunnel in the 89th minute of the victory. Club legend Rio Ferdinand has weighed in on the situation around the Portuguese talisman, which forced United manager Erik ten Hag to say he would "deal with" Ronaldo on Thursday. Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo vs Erik ten Hag: Why Manchester United could be staring at a showdown

Image Credit: Getty Images

"My only thought could be that Ronaldo is being saved for the weekend against Chelsea. That's the only way I see it, logically, that he did not play [last night]. I think Ronaldo will be absolutely fuming with that, naturally," Ferdinand stated while analysing the situation on his FIVE podcast.

Image Credit: Getty Images

"I wouldn't expect anything different from him. I think the big problem Erik ten Hag has got is that, coming up to this next window, he has got to think very carefully about what he does. If he doesn't see Ronaldo as a starter in his team more often than not, I think he has to release him from his contract," Ferdinand added. Also read: 'That's why Messi is the G.O.A.T': PSG star's fans lash out at Ronaldo for walking off before final whistle

Image Credit: Twitter

The incident overshadowed one of United's best performances of the season and highlighted once more that Ronaldo makes his most prominent contributions off the field. The latest episode left a frustrated Ten Hag fielding questions again for which he had no answers. "I don't pay attention today," the Dutchman said after the match. "We deal with that tomorrow. I want to keep the focus on this team. It was a magnificent performance from all the 11 players."

Image Credit: Getty Images

The United boss' choice of words was notable. There was no attempt to defuse the situation by claiming Ronaldo was permitted to leave early. Confirming it was an issue that needed to be dealt with ensured speculation about the legendary striker's future would go on. Also read: 'Unacceptable!' 'Does Ronaldo think he's greater than Man United?' Pundits slam walk-off before full time

Image Credit: Getty Images

Ten Hag's wager on Ronaldo seemed doomed to lose. He was hesitant to allow the 37-year-old icon to leave in the summer because he worried that his team would be without a reliable goal scorer. But even with the icon still at Old Trafford, United appears to be falling short of a prolific striker. His troubles and Ten Hag's failure to get him in shape are demonstrated by his return of two goals in 12 outings.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Ten Hag has consistently claimed Ronaldo would be able to adapt to his high-pressing tactics, but his reasons for playing Marcus Rashford on Wednesday's Premier League clash were telling. "Against this Tottenham, we need good pressing," the Dutchman said. "We need good counter-press because from there you can create chances. We needed good pressing players. Offensive-wise you need dynamic, so that is what Marcus can bring." Also read: Ballon d'Or 2022 winner Karim Benzema reveals 'beast' Cristiano Ronaldo's impact in his career

Image Credit: Getty Images