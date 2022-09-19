Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EPL 2022-23: Arteta hails Vieira and Xhaka as Arsenal hammers Brentford 3-0

    Arsenal continued its impressive start to 2022-23 EPL. On Sunday, it defeated Brentford away from home 3-0 to stay atop the table. Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta was all-praise for his midfielders, including Fabio Vieira and Granit Xhaka.

    football english premier league EPL 2022-23: Mikel Arteta hails Fabio Vieira and Granit Xhaka as Arsenal hammers Brentford 3-0-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Sep 19, 2022, 10:56 AM IST

    English giants Arsenal is showing no signs of slowing down. On Sunday, it travelled to take on fellow London rivals Brentford and came up with a commendable performance to notch up a 3-0 victory. It all started with William Saliba's opener in the 17th, followed by Gabriel Jesus in the 28th. At the same time, Fabio Vieira netted the winner in the 49th, as the visitors maintained their top spot in the English Premier League (EPL) 2022-23 table. It has won six from seven, while its only flop so far has come against fellow English giants Manchester United. Meanwhile, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has heavily praised his side's midfield, especially Vieira and Granit Xhaka, for doing a fine job.

    "I think he's [Vieira] having a good progression. He missed the whole pre-season due to injury, which was unlucky. But, we know his talent, why we signed him and what he can bring to the team. To do it against Brentford, at this ground, on his debut, is a different story. He showed his character and qualities again," Arteta said after the triumph, reports Fotmob.

    ALSO READ: 'I would have loved to have had him closer' - Arteta on possibly having Wenger at Arsenal

    "He's [Vieira] a creative player. He needs to play with his gut feeling and his instinct. He needs to do that, and we need to create as many scenarios for him as possible to put his talent to the team's service. I also like how he competes, and how he went about the ugly part of the game impressed me," added Arteta.

    Also, heaping praise on Swiss international, Xhaka, Arteta reckoned, "His consistency, and how he goes about that every day is impressive. He is always willing to stay humble, look forward and try to get better; when you do that, good things happen. I think he now feels love and respects both ways [including the fans]."

    ALSO READ: EPL 2022-23: 'I UNDERSTAND' - RODGERS FEARS SACK AFTER LEICESTER THRASHED BY TOTTENHAM

    "You see, our supporters, the way they were singing to him as well, emotionally makes him try to give even more. I'm pleased for him because, in my opinion, he deserves it," concluded Arteta. Arsenal will face fellow English giants and London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on October 1, which is placed third and expected to be an intense clash.

    Last Updated Sep 19, 2022, 10:57 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    After 20 days since India vs Pakistan Indo-Pak Asia Cup 2022 tie, large-scale crowd violence breaks out in Leicester-ayh

    This UK city is still facing the brunt of India-Pakistan Asia Cup match

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23: Virat Kohli to open in some games, KL Rahul to open in ICC T20 World Cup - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'Kohli to open in some games, Rahul to open in T20 World Cup' - Rohit

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: KL Rahul who has probably got more ability than Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli - Gautam Gambhir on Indian openers-ayh

    'Rahul has probably got more ability than Rohit or Kohli' - Gambhir on Indian openers

    football Bundesliga 2022-23: Thinking about the situation and everything - Julian Nagelsmann after Augsburg stuns Bayern Munich-ayh

    Bundesliga: 'Thinking about the situation and everything' - Nagelsmann after Augsburg stuns Bayern

    football EPL 2022-23, English Premier League: I understand - Brendan Rodgers fears sack after Leicester City thrashed by Tottenham Hotspur-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'I understand' - Rodgers fears sack after Leicester thrashed by Tottenham

    Recent Stories

    Is WhatsApp working on a feature to allow users to edit sent messages here is what we know gce

    Is WhatsApp working on a feature to allow users to edit sent messages?

    World Wrestling Championships, WWC 2022: Bajrang Punia wins bronze, first Indian to win 4 medals-ayh

    World Wrestling Championships 2022: Bajrang Punia wins bronze, first Indian to win 4 medals

    KGF 2 star Yash to work with Shankar Shanmugam's next historical war drama; read details RBA

    KGF 2 star Yash to work with Shankar Shanmugam's next historical war drama; read details

    Chandigarh university video scandal 2 wardens suspended 3 held over viral clips gcw

    Chandigarh University video scandal: 2 wardens suspended, 3 held over 'viral' clips

    Bihar to have no bag day mandatory games period in schools soon gcw

    Bihar to have 'no-bag day', mandatory games period in schools soon

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23: It is all about going out, trying to find ways of exploring ourselves - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS: 'It's all about going out, trying to find ways of exploring ourselves' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater AJR GPS

    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    Video Icon
    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Video Icon