EPL 2022-23: Arteta hails Vieira and Xhaka as Arsenal hammers Brentford 3-0

Arsenal continued its impressive start to 2022-23 EPL. On Sunday, it defeated Brentford away from home 3-0 to stay atop the table. Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta was all-praise for his midfielders, including Fabio Vieira and Granit Xhaka.

English giants Arsenal is showing no signs of slowing down. On Sunday, it travelled to take on fellow London rivals Brentford and came up with a commendable performance to notch up a 3-0 victory. It all started with William Saliba's opener in the 17th, followed by Gabriel Jesus in the 28th. At the same time, Fabio Vieira netted the winner in the 49th, as the visitors maintained their top spot in the English Premier League (EPL) 2022-23 table. It has won six from seven, while its only flop so far has come against fellow English giants Manchester United. Meanwhile, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has heavily praised his side's midfield, especially Vieira and Granit Xhaka, for doing a fine job.

"I think he's [Vieira] having a good progression. He missed the whole pre-season due to injury, which was unlucky. But, we know his talent, why we signed him and what he can bring to the team. To do it against Brentford, at this ground, on his debut, is a different story. He showed his character and qualities again," Arteta said after the triumph, reports Fotmob.

ALSO READ: 'I would have loved to have had him closer' - Arteta on possibly having Wenger at Arsenal

"He's [Vieira] a creative player. He needs to play with his gut feeling and his instinct. He needs to do that, and we need to create as many scenarios for him as possible to put his talent to the team's service. I also like how he competes, and how he went about the ugly part of the game impressed me," added Arteta.

Also, heaping praise on Swiss international, Xhaka, Arteta reckoned, "His consistency, and how he goes about that every day is impressive. He is always willing to stay humble, look forward and try to get better; when you do that, good things happen. I think he now feels love and respects both ways [including the fans]."

ALSO READ: EPL 2022-23: 'I UNDERSTAND' - RODGERS FEARS SACK AFTER LEICESTER THRASHED BY TOTTENHAM

"You see, our supporters, the way they were singing to him as well, emotionally makes him try to give even more. I'm pleased for him because, in my opinion, he deserves it," concluded Arteta. Arsenal will face fellow English giants and London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on October 1, which is placed third and expected to be an intense clash.