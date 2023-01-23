EPL 2022-23: 'All goals we conceded are mistakes' - ETH slams United defence in Arsenal loss

EPL 2022-23: Manchester United succumbed to a 2-3 defeat to Arsenal, as the latter continues to dominate at table-top. Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag was critical of United's defence for letting away easy goals.

English giants Manchester United travelled to take on fellow English giants Arsenal in the 2022-23 English Premier League (EPL) at the Emirates Stadium in London on Sunday. After an intensely-fought contest, the hosts prevailed, edging past with a 3-2 conquest, going five points clear at the top of the table. While Marcus Rashford (17) and Lisandro Martinez (59) scored for the visitors, Edward Nketiah (24 & 90) and Bukayo Saka (53) got the job done for the Gunners. In the meantime, the fourth-placed Red Devils' head coach Erik ten Hag, was critical of his side's defence, slamming the department for conceding easy goals.

"All the goals we conceded today are mistakes - it can't happen. Even last week [versus Manchester City], we were hard to beat in such situations. Today, we were not. All three goals we could have avoided. There were not a lot of open chances. We made mistakes we cannot make," said ten Hag to Sky Sports.

ALSO READ: Mourinho fans go berserk after Roma boss favourite to be next USMNT manager; spark meme fest

"This game was decided by small details but also the decision making. That is hard to accept, and we have to learn from it. I want to win. It needs to be better. We want to be number one, but not if we make mistakes. That is clear and what I told them," ten Hag added.

"Maybe, in the next couple of hours, I will realise we are in a good position and in a good development process. But at this moment, I'm annoyed. I also told the players: 'If you want to win trophies and titles, we have to change our mentality.'" continued ten Hag.

ALSO READ: Will Lucas Roman become Barcelona's next Lionel Messi? Fans give ultimate verdict

"It's not possible in a top game you make three such big mistakes that you concede goals. Especially the last goal, you have to feel the game. At that point, a point was the maximum, so you have to take the point. You can't give such a goal away, like we did, at the top level. Then you can't win trophies," ten Hag concluded.