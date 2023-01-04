Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Does Ronaldo have a Newcastle clause in his Al-Nassr contract? Magpies boss Howe clarifies

    Cristiano Ronaldo has completed his move to Al-Nassr. However, reports stated that he could join Newcastle United this summer, provided the club qualify for the UCL. Meanwhile, the latter's boss Eddie Howe has clarified the situation.

    football Does Cristiano Ronaldo have a Newcastle United clause in his Al-Nassr contract? Magpies boss Eddie Howe clarifies-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Jan 4, 2023, 10:56 AM IST

    Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo has officially completed his move to Saudi Arabian giants Al-Nassr. On Tuesday night, he was unveiled as the club player at Mrsool Park in Riyadh, the club's home ground. However, immediately after he joined the club, there were reports that he could be moving to Newcastle United during the summer, provided the club qualifies for the UEFA Champions League (UCL), as he possessed a similar clause in his Al-Nassr contract. On Tuesday, the Magpies' head coach Eddie Howe was asked on the same, to which he bluntly brushed aside the report or any such contract clause that he was aware of.

    Chatting to Sky Sports, Howe said, "We wish Cristiano all the best in his venture, but from our point of view, there's no truth in that." Meanwhile, Ronaldo too told during his maiden Al-Nassr presser that he is effectively done and dusted in Europe. "In Europe, my work is done. I won everything and played for the most important European clubs," he stated.

    ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo unveiled as Al-Nassr player; fans eager to experience 'Siuuu' in Saudi Arabia

    "This is a great opportunity for me [at Al Nassr], not only in football but to change the mentality of the new generation in Saudi Arabia. I had many opportunities in Europe, Brazil, the United States and Portugal. Still, I gave my word to this club for the opportunity to develop football in this amazing country," concluded Ronaldo.

    Last Updated Jan 4, 2023, 11:04 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Cristiano Ronaldo unveiled as Al-Nassr player; fans eager to experience 'Siuuu' in Saudi Arabia snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo unveiled as Al-Nassr player; fans eager to experience 'Siuuu' in Saudi Arabia

    IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: Deepak Hooda and Shivam Mavi on target as India barely draws first blood against Sri Lanka; netizens roar-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: Hooda and Mavi on target as India barely draws first blood; netizens roar

    football 'Work in Europe is done' Cristiano Ronaldo reveals reason behind Al-Nassr move; sends strong message to fans snt

    'Work in Europe is done': Ronaldo reveals reason behind Al-Nassr move; sends strong message to fans

    IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill debut for India; Sri Lanka opts to chase-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill debut; Sri Lanka opts to chase

    Big Bash League BBL 2022-23: Watch Adam Zampa attempts Mankading Tom Rogers only to be turned down by TV television third umpire-ayh

    BBL 2022-23: Watch Adam Zampa attempts 'Mankading' Tom Rogers, only to be turned down by TV umpire

    Recent Stories

    Japan is offering young parents a million yen to leave Tokyo Here is why gcw

    Japan is offering young parents a million yen to leave Tokyo; Here's why

    Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film trailer to release on THIS date RBA

    Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film trailer to release on THIS date

    8 risks that banks dealing with cryptocurrencies face

    8 risks that banks dealing with cryptocurrencies face

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: The young guns got us out of the situation - Hardik Pandya post 2-run conquest-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'The young guns got us out of the situation' - Pandya post 2-run conquest

    OnePlus 11 5G to launch today Know when where to watch event live Know expected specs other details gcw

    OnePlus 11 5G to launch today: Know when, where to watch event live? Know expected specs, other details

    Recent Videos

    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Video Icon
    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Video Icon
    Shocking hit-and-run case in Delhi; 20-year-old girl dragged under car for kilometres

    New Year hit-and-run case shocks Delhi; CCTV confirms young girl was dragged under car for kilometres

    Video Icon
    Watch First batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infrantry Regimental Centre

    Watch: When the first batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre

    Video Icon
    WATCH Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash-ayh

    WATCH: Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash

    Video Icon