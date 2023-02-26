Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Cristiano Ronaldo Ballon D'or 2023' - Supporters go berserk after Portuguese slams 2nd Al-Nassr hat-trick

    Saudi Pro League 2022-23: Cristiano Ronaldo scored his second hat-trick in three games for Al-Nassr against Damac on Saturday. Consequently, his supporters went crazy and even termed him a contender for the 2023 Ballon D'or.

    First Published Feb 26, 2023, 10:39 AM IST

    Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo is seemingly enjoying his time with Al-Nassr. Playing in the 2022-23 Saudi Pro League on Saturday, he was up against Damac, as he helped his side win the away contest 3-0, scoring in the 18th (penalty), 23rd and 44th minutes, allowing the Knights of Najd to propel to the top of the league table again.

    It was Ronnie's second hat-trick for Al-Nassr in three fixtures, and he is fast racing up in the most goals in the tournament list, placed fourth with eight, behind Abderrazak Hamdallah (11), Carlos (12) and his Al-Nassr teammate Talisca (13). The Portuguese has seemingly found his lost mojo back after having a torrid start to the season last year with English giants Manchester United, where he visibly struggled to score.

    ALSO READ: Mason Greenwood trolled after suspended Man United star 'set to become father'

    At the same time, lack of chances led to a tumultuous relationship with club head coach Erik ten Hag, leading to Ronaldo's explosive interview with Piers Morgan and eventual departure from Old Trafford. In the meantime, his fans were vocal on Saturday post his second hat trick of the season, and some have even called for him to be a contender for the Ballon d'Or 2023.

    Will Ronaldo make it to Ballon d'Or this time?
    For now, he is back to being his best and is ostensibly playing as he did ten years ago. While he would love to add a sixth Ballon d'Or to his kitty, chances for that to happen look realistically slim, as other top contenders from Europe are well ahead in the race. His long-time rival and Argentine superstar Lionel Messi is leading the race to add his eighth to his resume. Nevertheless, if Ronnie can keep up with this form for the remainder of the season, he could come into consideration for the prestigious honour.

