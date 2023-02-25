Mason Greenwood trolled after suspended Man United star 'set to become father'

Manchester United's Mason Greenwood is reportedly set to become a father for the first time just weeks after charges of attempted rape and assault against him were dropped.

In what has sparked a massive social media outburst, suspended Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood is reportedly set to become a father for the first time just weeks after attempted rape and assault charges against him were dropped.

The 21-year-old star was charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault in October 2022. The charges were dropped earlier this month with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) citing a 'withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light'. The prosecution stated that this development meant there was 'no longer a realistic prospect of conviction' and added that they had a 'duty' not to proceed with the case in such circumstances.

According to The Sun, Greenwood's family know his partner is pregnant and is 'looking forward' to welcoming the couple's child in the summer.

The former England international was arrested in January of last year when his partner, Harriet Robson, accused him of wrongdoing, but three weeks ago, all charges against him were dropped. Greenwood is still on United's suspension list, although he is being paid his weekly pay of 75,000 pounds under the terms of his contract, which is slated to expire at the end of the 2024–25 season.

The men's senior team is reportedly divided over whether or not the former academy talent should be allowed to return, even if United is conducting its probe. According to the reports, while some squad members have reservations about Greenwood's comeback, others do not.

Players on the women's team, who share the Carrington base with the men, are reportedly apprehensive about Mason Greenwood's possible comeback.

Natalie Burrell, the founder of United Women's Supporters' Club, told The Sun, "United need to make a statement and letting him back would be the worst thing they could do. I don't want to see him training, in a kit, or coming out at Old Trafford again. And I'm confident they won't (let him)."

Meanwhile, a massive social media backlash has erupted over the news of Greenwood becoming a first-time father, with most people believing this is a classic case of Stockholm Syndrome.

"He doesn't deserve a child after what he (Greenwood) did," said one irked fan on Twitter, while another added, "Wow. How can that piece of garbage literally have a child? I hope that child realises he's scum and hates him for life."

A third furious fan noted, "Ok now this makes more sense why she dropped charges," while a fourth stated, "This looks like PR stunt to get his career at Man United back on track."

