Fans thrilled after Messi, Neymar, Mbappe all score in PSG's 6-2 win over Gamba Osaka

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) continued their preparations for the 2022-23 season with an emphatic 6-2 win over Japan's Gamba Osaka at the Panasonic Stadium Suita on Monday. Stars Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe were among those who scored for the Ligue 1 champions in their pre-season club friendlies clash.

Christophe Galtier's men went ahead in the 28th minute when legendary striker Lionel Messi had a shock blocked, and Pablo Sarabia was in the right place to tuck away the follow-up.

Neymar was fouled in the box shortly after, and the Brazilian stepped up to calmly convert the ensuing penalties, making it 2-0.

Keisuke Kurokawa then gave the hosts a goal back, but the Parisian club immediately went up 3-1 thanks to Nuno Mendes' decisive left-footed goal.

Messi got in on the act again to make it 4-1 at half-time when the Argentine talisman scored from Neymar's assist.

In the second half, the Brazilian superstar scored early by evading the goalkeeper and scoring his second of the match.

Hiroto Yamami's tap-in goal came after a protracted passing sequence that eventually led to the discovery of an open player at the back post, proving that their Japanese hosts weren't done attempting to make an impact.

By converting a second penalty, this time by sensational striker Kylian Mbappe who joined in on the play, PSG restored their four-goal advantage. The Trophée des Champions match versus Nantes is next for the Ligue 1 champions on Sunday.

