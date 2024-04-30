Seven Naxalites killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh

Seven Naxalites, including two women, were killed during a clash with security personnel in a forest bordering Narayanpur and Kanker districts in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday.

In a significant development in the ongoing battle against Naxal insurgency, seven Naxalites, including two women, were killed during a clash with security personnel in a forest bordering Narayanpur and Kanker districts in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday. This marks the second significant confrontation between security forces and Naxalites within a span of 15 days.

The encounter occurred around 6 am in the forest area between Tekmeta and Kakur villages in the Abhujmad region, known as a Naxalite stronghold. A combined team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) was conducting an anti-Naxal operation when the firefight erupted, according to a senior police official briefed by PTI.

Following the cessation of gunfire, authorities recovered the bodies of seven Naxalites, including two women, from the scene. Additionally, an AK-47 rifle and a cache of other weapons and explosives were seized. The official noted that a search operation in the area was ongoing.

The official mentioned that the identities of the deceased Naxalites had not yet been confirmed.

This incident brings the total number of Naxalites killed this year in the state's Bastar region, encompassing seven districts including Narayanpur and Kanker, to 88, as reported by the police.

On April 16, security forces engaged and killed 29 Naxalites in an encounter in Kanker district.

