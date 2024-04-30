Kerala: Forest Department's CCTV captures footage of leopards entering residential areas of Thodupuzha

The footage has been captured on cameras installed at Karingunnam panchayat. The forest department has stated that more cages will be set up to catch the tiger soon.

Idukki: The CCTV footage of leopards entering the residential areas in Thodupuzha has been received by Asianet News. The footage has been captured on cameras installed at Karingunnam panchayat. The forest department has stated that more cages will be set up to catch the tiger soon.

The tiger's presence in this area came to light after objections were raised by locals regarding the construction of the cage. Following this, sightings of the tiger have been reported in Parakkadavu located approximately 7 kilometers away from Illichari.

The forest officials confirmed the presence of leopards in the Thodupuzha, Illichari, and Muttam areas. The residents alleged that the tiger was seen in the Illichari area last month.

The locals also alleged that a tiger killed a fox and was found dead in the area last week. A dog was also found dead in Vadakkummuri.



