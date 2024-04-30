Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Forest Department's CCTV captures footage of leopards entering residential areas of Thodupuzha

    The footage has been captured on cameras installed at Karingunnam panchayat. The forest department has stated that more cages will be set up to catch the tiger soon.

    Kerala: Forest Department's CCTV captures footage of leopards entering residential areas of Thodupuzha rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 30, 2024, 12:12 PM IST

    Idukki: The CCTV footage of leopards entering the residential areas in Thodupuzha has been received by Asianet News. The footage has been captured on cameras installed at Karingunnam panchayat. The forest department has stated that more cages will be set up to catch the tiger soon.

    The tiger's presence in this area came to light after objections were raised by locals regarding the construction of the cage. Following this, sightings of the tiger have been reported in Parakkadavu located approximately 7 kilometers away from Illichari.

    The forest officials confirmed the presence of leopards in the Thodupuzha, Illichari, and Muttam areas. The residents alleged that the tiger was seen in the Illichari area last month.

    The locals also alleged that a tiger killed a fox and was found dead in the area last week. A dog was also found dead in Vadakkummuri.
     

    Last Updated Apr 30, 2024, 12:12 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Man sentenced to cumulative 106-year jail term for rape of mentally challenged girl in Idukki anr

    Kerala: Man sentenced to cumulative 106-year jail term for rape of mentally challenged girl

    Kerala: E P Jayarajan evades CPM wrath; party probe says 'nothing wrong in meeting political opponents' anr

    Kerala: E P Jayarajan evades CPM wrath; party probe says 'nothing wrong in meeting political opponents'

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 413 April 30 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 413 April 30 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    Kerala: Venad Express to temporarily skip halt at Ernakulam Junction for construction work from May 1 rkn

    Kerala: Venad Express to temporarily skip halt at Ernakulam Junction for construction work from May 1

    Kerala: Missing mother, child found dead in river in Thrissur rkn

    Kerala: Missing mother, child found dead in river in Thrissur

    Recent Stories

    WATCH Abram scolds father Shah Rukh Khan during KKR match at Eden Gardens; cute video goes VIRAL ATG

    WATCH- Abram scolds father Shah Rukh Khan during KKR match at Eden Gardens; cute video goes VIRAL

    Kerala: Man sentenced to cumulative 106-year jail term for rape of mentally challenged girl in Idukki anr

    Kerala: Man sentenced to cumulative 106-year jail term for rape of mentally challenged girl

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Diamond rings, laptops, and more - Bhopal launches lucky draw to increase voter turnout AJR

    Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Diamond rings, laptops, and more - Bhopal launches lucky draw to increase voter turnout

    Had to cut the scene...', Imtiaz Ali reveals that Chamkila had a son with Gurmail after Amarjot ATG

    'Had to cut the scene...', Imtiaz Ali reveals that Chamkila had a son with Gurmail after Amarjot

    Cannes 2024 India's first crowdfunded film by Shyam Benegal's Manthan to be screened RBA

    Cannes 2024: India's first crowdfunded film by Shyam Benegal's Manthan to be screened

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon