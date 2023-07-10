Chelsea unveils home kit for 2023-24 season without a sponsor; fans rate new jersey

Chelsea have unveiled their home kit for the upcoming 2023-24 season, which notably lacks a front-of-shirt sponsor. The club's previous shirt deal with Three, a telecommunications company, was not renewed after it expired last season. An attempt to secure a sponsorship agreement with streaming service Paramount+ was blocked by the Premier League due to concerns about potential conflicts with existing broadcast rights holders.

Chelsea also decided against partnering with an online gambling company as their shirt sponsor, following objections from the club's supporters' trust, although it's worth noting that Chelsea had already ruled out such a deal beforehand. In April, the Premier League announced a plan to phase out gambling sponsors from the front of shirts by the end of the 2025-26 season.

While Chelsea intends to secure a front-of-shirt sponsor for this season, it is likely that their pre-season tour in the United States will take place without one, and the initial sales of shirts to supporters will also lack a sponsor. This situation mirrors the experience of Nottingham Forest, who started last season without a sponsor on their shirts, highlighting the complexities involved in securing these sponsorship deals. Although discussions with potential alternatives are ongoing, Chelsea felt it was important to release the kit in August, allowing fans to purchase them as the season gets underway.

