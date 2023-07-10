Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chelsea unveils home kit for 2023-24 season without a sponsor; fans rate new jersey

    Chelsea has revealed their home kit for the upcoming 2023-24 season, and it is distinctive for not featuring a front-of-shirt sponsor.

    football Chelsea unveils home kit for 2023-24 season without a sponsor; fans rate new jersey osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 10, 2023, 4:16 PM IST

    Chelsea have unveiled their home kit for the upcoming 2023-24 season, which notably lacks a front-of-shirt sponsor. The club's previous shirt deal with Three, a telecommunications company, was not renewed after it expired last season. An attempt to secure a sponsorship agreement with streaming service Paramount+ was blocked by the Premier League due to concerns about potential conflicts with existing broadcast rights holders.

    Chelsea also decided against partnering with an online gambling company as their shirt sponsor, following objections from the club's supporters' trust, although it's worth noting that Chelsea had already ruled out such a deal beforehand. In April, the Premier League announced a plan to phase out gambling sponsors from the front of shirts by the end of the 2025-26 season.

    While Chelsea intends to secure a front-of-shirt sponsor for this season, it is likely that their pre-season tour in the United States will take place without one, and the initial sales of shirts to supporters will also lack a sponsor. This situation mirrors the experience of Nottingham Forest, who started last season without a sponsor on their shirts, highlighting the complexities involved in securing these sponsorship deals. Although discussions with potential alternatives are ongoing, Chelsea felt it was important to release the kit in August, allowing fans to purchase them as the season gets underway.

    Also Read: Inter Miami announces 'The Unveil' in anticipation of Lionel Messi's arrival

    Last Updated Jul 10, 2023, 4:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    WATCH Chennai gives MS Dhoni hero's welcome as 'Thalaiva' gears up for LGM's trailer launch snt

    WATCH: Chennai gives MS Dhoni hero's welcome as 'Thalaiva' gears up for LGM's trailer launch

    From one Little Master to another! Sachin Tendulkar's birthday post for Sunil Gavaskar wins hearts snt

    From one Little Master to another! Sachin Tendulkar's birthday post for Sunil Gavaskar wins hearts

    cricket Ashes 2023: Australia's David Warner to retire from Tests? Wife Candice's Instagram post drops hint osf

    Ashes 2023: Australia's David Warner to retire from Tests? Wife Candice's Instagram post drops hint

    cricket Ashes 2023: Will David Warner play Old Trafford clash? Australia's Pat Cummins keeps options open osf

    Ashes 2023: Will David Warner play Old Trafford clash? Australia's Pat Cummins keeps options open

    India vs West Indies 2023: 'Most favourite batter' Virat Kohli in demand ahead of Dominica Test (WATCH) snt

    India vs West Indies 2023: 'Most favourite batter' Virat Kohli in demand ahead of Dominica Test (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Oppo Reno 10 Pro Reno 10 Pro+ launched in India 5 reasons why YOU should buy it gcw

    Oppo Reno 10 Pro, Reno 10 Pro+ launched in India: 5 reasons why YOU should buy it

    WATCH Chennai gives MS Dhoni hero's welcome as 'Thalaiva' gears up for LGM's trailer launch snt

    WATCH: Chennai gives MS Dhoni hero's welcome as 'Thalaiva' gears up for LGM's trailer launch

    Here are the first PHOTOS of Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim with their baby boy ADC

    Here are the first PHOTOS of Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim with their baby boy

    Supreme Court issues notice to Centre on Delhi govt plea challenging ordinance on service gcw

    Delhi ordinance row: Supreme Court issues notice to Centre, next hearing on July 17

    Sofia Vergara SEXY PHOTOS: Modern Family star turns 50; actress celebrates with 30 mn Instagram followers RBA

    Sofia Vergara SEXY PHOTOS: Modern Family star turns 50; actress celebrates with 30 mn Instagram followers

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    WATCH: Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    Video Icon
    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon