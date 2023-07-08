Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Inter Miami announces 'The Unveil' in anticipation of Lionel Messi's arrival

    Inter Miami's much-anticipated event, 'The Unveil,' has been announced ahead of the arrival of football legend Lionel Messi.

    football Inter Miami announces 'The Unveil' in anticipation of Lionel Messi's arrival osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 8, 2023, 7:57 PM IST

    In anticipation of Lionel Messi's highly anticipated arrival, Inter Miami has announced an event called 'The Unveil.' Last month, the Argentine football sensation, a seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, revealed that he would be joining the Major League Soccer club after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired.

    In a press release, Inter Miami stated that 'The Unveil' would be a major unveiling event featuring thrilling entertainment, on-pitch speeches, and more. Although Messi's name was not explicitly mentioned in the release, it is widely expected that he will be the focal point of the event. Additionally, reports suggest that Messi's former Barcelona teammate and ex-Spain international midfielder, Sergio Busquets, may also be presented alongside him at the event.

    Inter Miami recently appointed Gerardo "Tata" Martino, a former Barcelona and Argentina coach, as their new head coach. Martino has had conversations with Messi and Busquets regarding their impending move to the MLS club, further fueling the excitement surrounding their arrival.

    Also Read: Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta makes LaLiga return with Atletico de Madrid

    Messi is set to make his debut for Inter Miami on July 21 in a match against Mexican club Cruz Azul as part of the new Leagues Cup, a tournament that brings together top-flight clubs from MLS and the Mexican league. With the club currently struggling at the bottom of MLS' Eastern Conference and ranked 28th out of 29 clubs in the league, the arrival of Messi and potentially other new signings could provide a much-needed boost.

    Inter Miami majority owner, Jorge Mas, has expressed the club's intention to make "three to five signings" during the ongoing transfer window, highlighting their determination to strengthen the squad.

    As Inter Miami prepares to welcome Lionel Messi, 'The Unveil' event promises to be an exciting occasion that will captivate fans and mark the beginning of a new era for the club.

    “They are coming from winning world titles, Spanish league titles. They are not going to relax. They will compete because it is in their blood,” he said.

    “The Unveil” will be conducted at the club’s DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, north of Miami.

    David Beckham, the co-owner of Inter Miami, is expected to appear at the event.

    Also Read: PSG President warns Mbappe: Renew contract or depart within two weeks

    Last Updated Jul 8, 2023, 7:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Cake and pets: How MS Dhoni celebrated his 42nd birthday (WATCH) osf

    Cake and pets: How MS Dhoni celebrated his 42nd birthday (WATCH)

    cricket Sourav Ganguly and Dona Roy: A love story of childhood sweethearts osf

    Sourav Ganguly and Dona Roy: A love story of childhood sweethearts

    cricket Ambati Rayudu withdraws from Major League Cricket due to personal reasons osf

    Ambati Rayudu withdraws from Major League Cricket due to personal reasons

    Wimbledon 2023: Tsitsipas credits Murray, Djokovic, Nadal & Federer for the player he is today

    Wimbledon 2023: Tsitsipas credits Murray, Djokovic, Nadal & Federer for the player he is today

    tennis Novak Djokovic extends winning streak, equals Pete Sampras' record osf

    Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic extends winning streak, equals Pete Sampras' record

    Recent Stories

    Greenchef SME IPO of Rs 53.62 crores gets listed on NSE Emerge

    Greenchef SME IPO of Rs 53.62 crores gets listed on NSE Emerge

    lifestyle Top 5: Sports Games of all time osf

    Top 5: Sports Games of all time

    Tamannaah Bhatia mesmerizes with dance moves in 'Kavaalaa' from Jailer; fans call it better than original ATG

    Tamannaah Bhatia mesmerizes with dance moves in 'Kavaalaa' from Jailer; fans call it better than original

    Karnataka: State govt releases link to check Gruhajyoti application status; know details

    Karnataka: State govt releases link to check Gruhajyoti application status; know details

    cricket Cake and pets: How MS Dhoni celebrated his 42nd birthday (WATCH) osf

    Cake and pets: How MS Dhoni celebrated his 42nd birthday (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon