Inter Miami announces 'The Unveil' in anticipation of Lionel Messi's arrival

Inter Miami's much-anticipated event, 'The Unveil,' has been announced ahead of the arrival of football legend Lionel Messi.

In anticipation of Lionel Messi's highly anticipated arrival, Inter Miami has announced an event called 'The Unveil.' Last month, the Argentine football sensation, a seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, revealed that he would be joining the Major League Soccer club after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired.

In a press release, Inter Miami stated that 'The Unveil' would be a major unveiling event featuring thrilling entertainment, on-pitch speeches, and more. Although Messi's name was not explicitly mentioned in the release, it is widely expected that he will be the focal point of the event. Additionally, reports suggest that Messi's former Barcelona teammate and ex-Spain international midfielder, Sergio Busquets, may also be presented alongside him at the event.

Inter Miami recently appointed Gerardo "Tata" Martino, a former Barcelona and Argentina coach, as their new head coach. Martino has had conversations with Messi and Busquets regarding their impending move to the MLS club, further fueling the excitement surrounding their arrival.

Messi is set to make his debut for Inter Miami on July 21 in a match against Mexican club Cruz Azul as part of the new Leagues Cup, a tournament that brings together top-flight clubs from MLS and the Mexican league. With the club currently struggling at the bottom of MLS' Eastern Conference and ranked 28th out of 29 clubs in the league, the arrival of Messi and potentially other new signings could provide a much-needed boost.

Inter Miami majority owner, Jorge Mas, has expressed the club's intention to make "three to five signings" during the ongoing transfer window, highlighting their determination to strengthen the squad.

As Inter Miami prepares to welcome Lionel Messi, 'The Unveil' event promises to be an exciting occasion that will captivate fans and mark the beginning of a new era for the club.

“They are coming from winning world titles, Spanish league titles. They are not going to relax. They will compete because it is in their blood,” he said.

“The Unveil” will be conducted at the club’s DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, north of Miami.

David Beckham, the co-owner of Inter Miami, is expected to appear at the event.

