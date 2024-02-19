Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bayern Munich faces nine-year low after shocking 3-2 defeat against Bochum

    In a weekend filled with Bundesliga surprises, Bayern Munich faced a stunning 3-2 defeat against Bochum, marking their third successive loss since 2015.

    Football Bayern Munich faces nine-year low after shocking 3-2 defeat against Bochum osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 19, 2024, 10:19 AM IST

    On Sunday, Bayern Munich experienced an unexpected 3-2 loss to underdog Bochum, marking their third consecutive defeat for the first time since 2015. This defeat places them eight points adrift of Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga title race. The recent setbacks include a 3-0 league loss to Leverkusen and a 1-0 defeat against Lazio in the Champions League, intensifying the pressure on coach Thomas Tuchel. Despite Tuchel's claim that the loss was unjustified and due to extreme bad luck, Bayern's troubles deepened as defender Dayot Upamecano received his second yellow card, leading to a penalty and subsequent red card.

    Bochum capitalized on the penalty, with Kevin Stoeger converting to secure a 3-1 lead. Harry Kane managed to pull one back for Bayern with three minutes remaining, but a potential equalizer was missed when Kane's header went straight to Bochum goalkeeper Manuel Riemann. The match began with Bayern scoring early through Jamal Musiala, ending their goal drought of over three hours.

    Tuchel expressed frustration at his team's missed opportunities, emphasizing the numerous high-quality chances that were not converted. Bochum fought back, with Takuma Asano leveling the score after 38 minutes, followed by Keven Schlotterbeck's header putting them ahead. Fan protests against the Bundesliga's investment plan caused a 12-minute delay in the second half, but Bochum maintained their resilience against Bayern.

    With just over 10 minutes left, Upamecano's clash with Stoeger resulted in a red card for the second consecutive match. Stoeger's successful penalty secured Bochum's victory, although Bayern's Mathys Tel assisted Kane in narrowing the gap. Stoeger expressed immense relief, while Bochum coach Thomas Letsch highlighted the significance of defeating a talent-packed Bayern team.

    In another Bundesliga match, Freiburg and Eintracht Frankfurt played to a 3-3 draw, with Michael Gregoritsch scoring a last-minute equalizer for Freiburg. Despite Frankfurt's lead, they failed to clear a corner, allowing Gregoritsch to head in the decisive goal. The match featured back-and-forth action, frustrating Frankfurt's Kevin Trapp, who lamented his team's missed opportunities. Omar Marmoush, Ansgar Knauff, and Vincenzo Grifo were among the goal-scorers in this thrilling encounter. The draw leaves Frankfurt four points ahead of Werder Bremen in the race for the last European spot.

    Also Read: Is Alonso the right candidate to replace Klopp? Liverpool boss shares view on Leverkusen's 'stand out' manager

    Last Updated Feb 19, 2024, 10:19 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Viral Photos: Rohit Sharma fans distribute food in Karnataka after India's triumph over England in Rajkot snt

    Viral Photos: Rohit Sharma fans distribute food in Karnataka after India's triumph over England in Rajkot

    cricket India vs England 3rd Test: Ben Duckett defends Joe Root's unconventional shot amidst criticism in Rajkot osf

    India vs England 3rd Test: Ben Duckett defends Joe Root's unconventional shot amidst criticism in Rajkot

    India vs England, 3rd Test: Rohit Sharma attributes record victory to the art of 'staying calm' osf

    India vs England, 3rd Test: Rohit Sharma attributes record victory to the art of 'staying calm'

    cricket Sarfaraz Khan's early celebration on Yashasvi Jaiswal double century becomes internet sensation osf

    Sarfaraz Khan's early celebration on Yashasvi Jaiswal double century becomes internet sensation

    cricket IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ravindra Jadeja's brilliance leads England to a massive 434-Run victory in Rajkot osf

    IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ravindra Jadeja's brilliance leads England to a massive 434-Run victory in Rajkot

    Recent Stories

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal skips ED's 6th summons, AAP says 'matter in court now' AJR

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal skips ED's 6th summons, AAP says 'matter in court now'

    Men top spenders on online shopping: IIM-A survey

    Men top spenders on online shopping: IIM-A survey

    BAFTA red carpet looks: Taylor Russell to Deepika Padukone, who wore what the Award ceremony RKK

    BAFTA red carpet looks: Taylor Russell to Deepika Padukone, who wore what the Award ceremony

    Kerala: 13-year-old commits suicide in Alappuzha; Parents allege physical, mental torture by school teachers anr

    Kerala: 13-year-old commits suicide in Alappuzha; Parents allege physical, mental torture by school teachers

    Jammu braces for PM Modi's visit on January 20: Rs 30,500 crore allocated for development ventures AJR

    PM Modi to visit Jammu on January 20: Rs 30,500 crore allocated for development ventures

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon