Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Is Alonso the right candidate to replace Klopp? Liverpool boss shares view on Leverkusen's 'stand out' manager

    Xabi Alonso, currently leading Bayer Leverkusen to the top of the Bundesliga, is seen as a strong candidate to replace Jurgen Klopp given his successful playing career with Liverpool, including a Champions League win.

    football Is Alonso the right candidate to replace Klopp? Liverpool boss shares view on Leverkusen's 'stand out' manager snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 17, 2024, 4:01 PM IST

    Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has praised Xabi Alonso as the "stand-out" manager of his generation, sparking speculation about a potential successor. Alonso, currently leading Bayer Leverkusen to the top of the Bundesliga, is seen as a strong candidate to replace the German given his successful playing career with Liverpool, including a Champions League win.

    While Klopp didn't explicitly endorse the 42-year-old as his successor, his admiration for Alonso's managerial prowess will undoubtedly capture the attention of those at Anfield making decisions about the future.

    "Xabi is doing an incredible job," acknowledged Klopp, who is set to leave the Reds at the end of the season.

    "The 'dinosaurs' like Ancelotti, Mourinho, Guardiola and myself will not do it for 20 more years but the next generation is already there. I would say Xabi is stand-out in that department. He was a world-class player, like a coach already, and the team he has set up is exceptional. Not only the points tally but the way they play," the German added.

    Klopp stands as the last manager to thwart Bayern's Bundesliga dominance during his tenure at Borussia Dortmund. Since then, Bayern Munich has clinched the league title 11 consecutive times. However, they currently trail behind Leverkusen after suffering a 3-0 defeat to Alonso's side last weekend.

    "We beat Bayern because we defended very well and counter-attacked. But Leverkusen were clearly better which is surprising because of the short time Xabi has been there (October 2022). For the time it's taken, he's put his proper stamp on it. The team is so well-tuned. The coaching part is exceptional. He is doing a special job. In Germany, they are saying: 'Wow, it is really impressive'," Klopp said.

    Leverkusen's success extends beyond the Bundesliga, with a spot in the German Cup semi-finals and progression to the knockout stages of the Europa League, where they might potentially clash with Liverpool later on.

    Meanwhile, Klopp's Premier League-leading squad gears up to face Brentford in the early Saturday kickoff, with Mo Salah making his return after recovering from a hamstring injury suffered during last month's AFCON while playing for Egypt. Additionally, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, and Conor Bradley are back in contention after missing last weekend's victory against Burnley.

    "I'm over the moon Mo is training and looks really sharp. He has missed football a lot. It's probably the longest period he has been out for a time. It strange for him and us but having him available is a massive boost. It's nothing to do with the numbers he produces, just his personality. He is on fire. He's the most professional player I've ever met," said an enthusiastic Klopp.

    Klopp has announced that Trent Alexander-Arnold will miss this month's Carabao Cup final due to a knee injury. Despite recently returning from previous ligament damage, Klopp emphasized that no one is to blame for this setback.

    "We never forced anyone back and never will do,' he said. The world we are living in it is always immediately "Medical department?" But it's nothing to do with that," the Liverpool boss said.

    Klopp also expressed doubt regarding Liverpool's chances of signing Kylian Mbappe this summer, with the Frenchman reportedly leaning towards a move to Real Madrid from PSG.

    Last Updated Feb 17, 2024, 4:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Badminton Asian Team Championships: Indian women shuttlers clinch historic final spot with win over Japan snt

    Badminton Asian Team Championships: Indian women shuttlers clinch historic final spot with win over Japan

    football ISL 2023-24: Coach Coyle lauds Chennaiyin FC after hard-fought win over Kerala Blasters FC; WATCH highlights snt

    ISL 2023-24: Coach Coyle lauds Chennaiyin FC after hard-fought win over Kerala Blasters FC; WATCH highlights

    India vs England 3rd Test: Devdutt Padikkal substitutes Ravichandran Ashwin after Ben Stokes approval

    India vs England 3rd Test: Devdutt Padikkal substitutes Ravichandran Ashwin after Ben Stokes approval

    football Mikel Arteta eyes Premier League summit as Arsenal's decisive stretch begins osf

    Mikel Arteta eyes Premier League summit as Arsenal's decisive stretch begins

    cricket IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ravichandran Ashwin dedicates historic 500th Test wicket to his father osf

    IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ravichandran Ashwin dedicates historic 500th Test wicket to his father

    Recent Stories

    Democracy deteriorates in Pakistan, plunges to 'Authoritarian Regime' status as index score hits 3.25 avv

    Democracy deteriorates in Pakistan, plunges to 'Authoritarian Regime' status as index score hits 3.25

    Sadhguru Isha Foundation trains 11000 Indian Army soldiers in Hatha Yoga

    Sadhguru's Isha Foundation trains 11,000 Indian Army soldiers in Hatha Yoga (PHOTOS)

    Firecracker factory blast claims multiple lives at Vembakottai in Tamil Nadu

    BREAKING: Firecracker factory blast claims 9 lives at Vembakottai in Tamil Nadu

    Xiaomi 14 Ultra launching soon Will it give tough competition to iPhone 15 OnePlus 12 gcw

    Xiaomi 14 Ultra launching soon: Will it give tough competition to iPhone 15 & OnePlus 12?

    Child Marriage in Bengaluru: 14-year-old girl ties knot with 24-year-old man without her parents' knowledge vkp

    Child Marriage in Bengaluru: 14-year-old girl ties knot with 24-year-old man without her parents' knowledge

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon