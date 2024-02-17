Is Alonso the right candidate to replace Klopp? Liverpool boss shares view on Leverkusen's 'stand out' manager

Xabi Alonso, currently leading Bayer Leverkusen to the top of the Bundesliga, is seen as a strong candidate to replace Jurgen Klopp given his successful playing career with Liverpool, including a Champions League win.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has praised Xabi Alonso as the "stand-out" manager of his generation, sparking speculation about a potential successor. Alonso, currently leading Bayer Leverkusen to the top of the Bundesliga, is seen as a strong candidate to replace the German given his successful playing career with Liverpool, including a Champions League win.

While Klopp didn't explicitly endorse the 42-year-old as his successor, his admiration for Alonso's managerial prowess will undoubtedly capture the attention of those at Anfield making decisions about the future.

"Xabi is doing an incredible job," acknowledged Klopp, who is set to leave the Reds at the end of the season.

"The 'dinosaurs' like Ancelotti, Mourinho, Guardiola and myself will not do it for 20 more years but the next generation is already there. I would say Xabi is stand-out in that department. He was a world-class player, like a coach already, and the team he has set up is exceptional. Not only the points tally but the way they play," the German added.

Klopp stands as the last manager to thwart Bayern's Bundesliga dominance during his tenure at Borussia Dortmund. Since then, Bayern Munich has clinched the league title 11 consecutive times. However, they currently trail behind Leverkusen after suffering a 3-0 defeat to Alonso's side last weekend.

"We beat Bayern because we defended very well and counter-attacked. But Leverkusen were clearly better which is surprising because of the short time Xabi has been there (October 2022). For the time it's taken, he's put his proper stamp on it. The team is so well-tuned. The coaching part is exceptional. He is doing a special job. In Germany, they are saying: 'Wow, it is really impressive'," Klopp said.

Leverkusen's success extends beyond the Bundesliga, with a spot in the German Cup semi-finals and progression to the knockout stages of the Europa League, where they might potentially clash with Liverpool later on.

Meanwhile, Klopp's Premier League-leading squad gears up to face Brentford in the early Saturday kickoff, with Mo Salah making his return after recovering from a hamstring injury suffered during last month's AFCON while playing for Egypt. Additionally, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, and Conor Bradley are back in contention after missing last weekend's victory against Burnley.

"I'm over the moon Mo is training and looks really sharp. He has missed football a lot. It's probably the longest period he has been out for a time. It strange for him and us but having him available is a massive boost. It's nothing to do with the numbers he produces, just his personality. He is on fire. He's the most professional player I've ever met," said an enthusiastic Klopp.

Klopp has announced that Trent Alexander-Arnold will miss this month's Carabao Cup final due to a knee injury. Despite recently returning from previous ligament damage, Klopp emphasized that no one is to blame for this setback.

"We never forced anyone back and never will do,' he said. The world we are living in it is always immediately "Medical department?" But it's nothing to do with that," the Liverpool boss said.

Klopp also expressed doubt regarding Liverpool's chances of signing Kylian Mbappe this summer, with the Frenchman reportedly leaning towards a move to Real Madrid from PSG.