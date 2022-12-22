Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Arsenal fans miffed after Premier League panel admits goal against Man United among 6 VAR errors this season

    Premier League referees reportedly made six incorrect VAR interventions during the first part of the season - including a disallowed goal for Arsenal at Manchester United.

    football Arsenal fans miffed after Premier League panel admits goal against Man United among 6 VAR errors this season snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 22, 2022, 5:20 PM IST

    During the first half of the season, Premier League officials reportedly made six improper VAR interventions, including one that disallowed an Arsenal goal against Manchester United. 

    Six errors from 48 overturned judgements in the games before the World Cup break were discovered by an independent panel made up of three former players, representatives from the Premier League, and members of the referee's organisation PGMOL.

    Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo to sign 7-year contract with Al Nassr - first as a player, then as ambassador? Details here

    This includes Gabriel Martinelli's goal, which would have given Arsenal a 1-0 lead at Old Trafford in the 12th minute, according to ESPN.

    In response to a foul by Martin Odegaard on Christian Eriksen during the build-up, the goal should be disallowed, according to VAR Lee Mason's advice to on-pitch referee Paul Tierney. United eventually prevailed 3-1 in the game.

    Here's a look at 5 other VAR errors in the first half of the season

    1. Crystal Palace 3-1 Aston Villa, August 20: Villa's Lucas Digne conceded a penalty after a handball instance, which Wilfred Zaha converted on rebound to put Palace 2-1 ahead.

    2. Chelsea 2-1 West Ham, September 3: Because Jarrod Bowen was found to have fouled Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, Maxwel Cornet's 90th-minute equaliser for 2-2 was disallowed.

    3. Newcastle United 0-0 Crystal Palace, September 3: Tyrick Mitchell's own goal in the 51st minute was disallowed for a build-up foul on Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita by Newcastle's Joe Willock.

    4. Fulham 3-0 Aston Villa, October 20: Douglas Luiz of Villa was given a straight red card for violent behaviour in the 62nd minute after VAR determined that he had headbutted Aleksandar Mitrovic. At the moment, Villa is down 1-0, and Steven Gerrard's job is lost as a result of the defeat.

    5. Nottingham Forest 2-2 Brentford, November 5: Bryan Mbeumo converts the penalty to tie the score 1-1 that was given after Forest goalkeeper Dean Henderson fouled Brentford striker Yoane Wissa.

    It occurs as veteran Premier League official Howard Webb assumes the role of PGMOL's chief officiating officer with the mission of raising standards both on-field and at the Stockley Park VAR centre. To assist officials who use the technology, a committed VAR coach has been appointed. In the coming year, Webb also intends to visit every Premier League club to talk about the technology.

    Meanwhile, current table toppers Arsenal fans expressed their anger over this VAR error. One fan said on Twitter, "We knew it at the time, AND it cost us," while another added, "They are doing everything for us not to win the Premier League."

    Also read: 'G.O.A.T. on a note': Jokes galore after Argentina considers putting Messi's face on 1,000 peso bill

    Here's a look at some of the reactions from fans on the micro-blogging site:

    Last Updated Dec 22, 2022, 5:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, Dhaka/2nd Test: Dropping a Man of the Match, that is unbelievable - Sunil Gavaskar stunned by Kuldeep Yadav axe-ayh

    BAN vs IND, 2nd Test: 'Dropping a Man of the Match, that is unbelievable' - Gavaskar stunned by Kuldeep axe

    football 'G.O.A.T. on a note': Jokes galore after Argentina considers putting Messi's face on 1000-peso currency note snt

    'G.O.A.T. on a note': Jokes galore after Argentina considers putting Messi's face on 1,000 peso bill

    football efl carabao cup manchester united vs burnley fans compare marcus rashford to cristiano ronaldo after stunning goal snt

    EFL Cup: 'Who needs Ronaldo?' Man United fans compare Rashford to former icon after stunner against Burnley

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2023: Here is everything that you need to know about Impact Player rule-ayh

    IPL 2023: Here's everything that you need to know about Impact Player rule

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Dhaka/2nd Test: Jaydev Unadkat surprisingly replaces Kuldeep Yadav as Bangladesh bats against India; netizens surprised-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 2nd Test: Unadkat surprisingly replaces Kuldeep as Bangladesh bats; netizens astonished

    Recent Stories

    Piyush Goyal withdraws remark on Bihar says no intention to insult state people gcw

    Piyush Goyal withdraws remark on Bihar, says 'no intention to insult state, people'

    Money laundering case: Jacqueline Fernandez withdraws plea for travelling abroad; here's why AJR

    Money laundering case: Jacqueline Fernandez withdraws plea for travelling abroad; here's why

    Want to visit the Taj Mahal? Check the latest COVID-19 guidelines - adt

    Want to visit the Taj Mahal? Check the latest COVID-19 guidelines

    Over 100 YouTube channels blocked for spreading misleading information': Anurag Thakur tells Rajya Sabha AJR

    'Over 100 YouTube channels blocked for spreading misleading information': Anurag Thakur tells Rajya Sabha

    Former US President Donald Trump paid no taxes in 2020 reported loss Report gcw

    Former US President Donald Trump paid no taxes in 2020: Report

    Recent Videos

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon