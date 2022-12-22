Arsenal fans miffed after Premier League panel admits goal against Man United among 6 VAR errors this season

Premier League referees reportedly made six incorrect VAR interventions during the first part of the season - including a disallowed goal for Arsenal at Manchester United.

Six errors from 48 overturned judgements in the games before the World Cup break were discovered by an independent panel made up of three former players, representatives from the Premier League, and members of the referee's organisation PGMOL.

This includes Gabriel Martinelli's goal, which would have given Arsenal a 1-0 lead at Old Trafford in the 12th minute, according to ESPN.

In response to a foul by Martin Odegaard on Christian Eriksen during the build-up, the goal should be disallowed, according to VAR Lee Mason's advice to on-pitch referee Paul Tierney. United eventually prevailed 3-1 in the game.

Here's a look at 5 other VAR errors in the first half of the season

1. Crystal Palace 3-1 Aston Villa, August 20: Villa's Lucas Digne conceded a penalty after a handball instance, which Wilfred Zaha converted on rebound to put Palace 2-1 ahead.

2. Chelsea 2-1 West Ham, September 3: Because Jarrod Bowen was found to have fouled Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, Maxwel Cornet's 90th-minute equaliser for 2-2 was disallowed.

3. Newcastle United 0-0 Crystal Palace, September 3: Tyrick Mitchell's own goal in the 51st minute was disallowed for a build-up foul on Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita by Newcastle's Joe Willock.

4. Fulham 3-0 Aston Villa, October 20: Douglas Luiz of Villa was given a straight red card for violent behaviour in the 62nd minute after VAR determined that he had headbutted Aleksandar Mitrovic. At the moment, Villa is down 1-0, and Steven Gerrard's job is lost as a result of the defeat.

5. Nottingham Forest 2-2 Brentford, November 5: Bryan Mbeumo converts the penalty to tie the score 1-1 that was given after Forest goalkeeper Dean Henderson fouled Brentford striker Yoane Wissa.

It occurs as veteran Premier League official Howard Webb assumes the role of PGMOL's chief officiating officer with the mission of raising standards both on-field and at the Stockley Park VAR centre. To assist officials who use the technology, a committed VAR coach has been appointed. In the coming year, Webb also intends to visit every Premier League club to talk about the technology.

Meanwhile, current table toppers Arsenal fans expressed their anger over this VAR error. One fan said on Twitter, "We knew it at the time, AND it cost us," while another added, "They are doing everything for us not to win the Premier League."

