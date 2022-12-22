Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'G.O.A.T. on a note': Jokes galore after Argentina considers putting Messi's face on 1,000 peso bill

    Argentina's Central Bank reportedly proposed the idea of putting Lionel Messi's face on the 1000 peso currency note to mark the team's victory at the Qatar World Cup 2022.

    football 'G.O.A.T. on a note': Jokes galore after Argentina considers putting Messi's face on 1000-peso currency note snt
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 22, 2022, 2:02 PM IST

    Even as supporters of Argentina continue to celebrate the team's epic victory at the Qatar World Cup 2022, reports have now suggested that the country's Central Bank is planning to print Lionel Messi's face on a new 1000-peso currency note. The talismanic forward guided the team to their first World Cup win since 1986 in Mexico by beating France 4-2 on penalties at Doha's Lusail Stadium on Sunday.

    According to El Financiero, impressed by Argentina's national team's performance, the Central Bank of the country are keen to mark its historic win at Qatar and has reportedly been reportedly working on a host of ideas. 

    Also read: Messi vs Ronaldo G.O.A.T. debate sparked by 'the egg' after Argentina icon's post sets new Instagram record

    Mock illustrations of the 1,000 peso note have since gone viral - with Messi lovers eager to see it enter circulation. According to the report, one of the primary reasons behind opting to print the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star's face on a 1,000 peso note is because it begins with '10' - Messi's shirt number for Argentina.

    Messi's beaming visage can be seen on one side of the mock-up note shared by elated fans, and the phrase "La Scaloneta" is suggested for the reverse. Ever since Jorge Sampaoli was replaced by Lionel Scaloni in 2018, the phrase has come to be synonymous with this group.

    Argentina won the 2021 Copa America, the inaugural Finalissima at Wembley Stadium, and the 2022 FIFA World Cup during Scaloni's administration. 

    It wouldn't be the bank's first attempt to exchange currency with the national team if officials continue with their intention to distribute the note, which they anticipate will become extremely collectable for Argentine residents.

    Also read: 'Why is Messi silent?': Mbappe fans fume as Argentina's Martinez continues to mock PSG star's World Cup loss

    In the past, they produced commemorative coins for Argentina's first World Cup victory in 1978. On the occasion of Eva Perón's passing, the former First Lady of Argentina, commemorative coins were also created.

    Qatar World Cup 2022's Golden Ball winner Messi is currently relaxing at home in Rosario, where he was greeted by throngs of ecstatic fans on Tuesday after his return.

    In the final on Sunday, the 35-year-old icon scored twice as Argentina first gave up a 2-0 lead before giving up a 3-2 lead in overtime. They ultimately prevailed in the penalty shootout 4-2. He was voted Player of the Tournament, and in the coming year, he will return to PSG hungry to add the Champions League to his outstanding 2022–23 campaign.

    Meanwhile, reports of Argentina considering printing Messi's face on their 1000 peso currency note has set a joke factory rolling on Twitter.

    "If you heard of Elf on a shelf, they'll now have 'Goat on a note'," noted one fan on Twitter, while another added, "I predict by 2050 every Latin American country will have Goku on their money."

    A third fan from India stated, "Rohit Sharma on currency notes if India wins cricket World Cup 2023," while a fourth remarked, "America is too racist to put their GOAT Muhammad Ali on a banknote."

    Also read: Messi pens emotional note on 30-year-long journey to World Cup glory; pays tribute to Maradona

    Here's a look at the jokes and memes that exploded on the micro-blogging site:

    Last Updated Dec 22, 2022, 2:02 PM IST
