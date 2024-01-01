Anticipating 2024: Exciting football events, fierce title races, and the conclusion of Mbappe's saga

As we delve into the new year, football enthusiasts have a lot to look forward to. From the return of summer tournaments like Euro 2024 and Copa América to thrilling title races across Europe, and the rise of the next generation of talents, 2024 promises to be action-packed.

2023 marked a significant year for football, brimming with enjoyment and captivating storylines. As we step into the next 12 months, here are five compelling aspects to look forward to:

Return to Summer Tournaments:

Euro 2024 and Copa América will resume their traditional mid-June slots, offering a return to the excitement of summer football.

Euro 2024 promises a competitive field with early joint-favorites France and England, alongside host nation Germany.

Lionel Messi aims to lead Argentina to back-to-back Copa América titles in the United States.

Enthralling Title Races Across Europe:

Europe's top five leagues showcase intense title races, with tight competitions in the Premier League, LaLiga, Bundesliga, Serie A, and Ligue 1.

Liverpool, Aston Villa, and Manchester City vie for supremacy in the Premier League.

Real Madrid and Girona are neck-and-neck in LaLiga, while Bundesliga sees Bayer Leverkusen challenging Bayern Munich.

Rise of the Next Generation:

Following Jude Bellingham's standout year, 2024 anticipates the emergence of new talents.

Manchester City eyes Argentine prospect Claudio Echeverri, dubbed the next Lionel Messi.

The likes of Gabriel Moscardo, Vitor Roque, Arda Güler, João Neves, and Roony Bardghji contribute to the evolving football landscape.

The 'New' Champions League:

The Champions League undergoes a revamp with a 'Swiss model,' featuring 36 teams in a league table format.

The traditional group stage is replaced by a first phase based on coefficient rankings, spanning from mid-September to late-January.

A departure from the conventional matchday schedule adds a refreshing twist to Europe's premier club competition.

End to the Mbappe Saga:

The protracted Kylian Mbappé transfer saga is expected to conclude, bringing relief to the football world.

With his Paris Saint-Germain contract set to expire, Real Madrid awaits the opportunity to secure the exceptional talent.

The drawn-out nature of the saga has lessened the anticipation, with many eager for a resolution to the prolonged courtship.

