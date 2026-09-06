Shubhankar Sharma fell to T-50 at the European Masters after a poor third round of 74. Englishman Paul Casey took a commanding three-shot lead, firing a 63 to sit at sixteen under par heading into the final day at Crans-sur-Sierre.

Sharma Slips After Tough Third Round

Shubhankar Sharma collapsed on the third day after two good rounds at the European Masters. The 30-year-old two-time DP World Tour winner, Sharma, who shot 64-68 on the first two days, had two double bogeys in his third round of 74. Sharma slipped to T-50 after the third round. He was tied-second after the first day and Tied-8th after the second day. Sharma had two birdies, two bogeys and two double bogeys on the moving day, and he slipped backwards.

Casey Takes Command in Crans Montana

Paul Casey will take a three-shot advantage into the final round at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club. The Englishman, who began his day four shots behind, produced a near-flawless performance in the mountains, signing for a 63 to reach sixteen under par. Casey opened his account with two pars before a gain at the par three third sparked a run of six birdies in seven holes, the impressive stretch seeing him turn in 29 and create a handy buffer at 15 under.

The 49-year-old navigated the change in wind conditions on his back nine, recording just one blemish at the par five 14th thanks to his second shot finding the water. He offset any major damage with a gain at the next, before a birdie on the last extended the margin to three ahead of Sunday’s finale. The 15-time DP World Tour winner will be aiming to add another title, in what would mark an emotional victory; he now calls Switzerland home and intends to donate all of this week’s prize money to Foundation Beloved, the charity supporting those directly impacted by the New Year’s Day tragedy in Crans-Montana.

Chasing Pack Stays in the Hunt

Austrian Maximilian Steinlechner and Erik Van Rooyen will be among those chasing, after rounds of 63 moved them into a share of second, alongside Spanish duo Eugenio Chacarra and Nacho Elvira at 13 under par. Steinlechner went bogey-free in his quest to claim his maiden title on golf’s Global Tour, picking up five birdies on his front nine and another two on the back, while Van Rooyen mixed nine birdies with a pair of bogeys to match. Chacarra and Elvira later joined them, their respective rounds of 65 and 68 enough to keep them in the hunt of another victory on the 2026 Race to Dubai. (ANI)