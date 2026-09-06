The Indian junior hockey team secured a thrilling 3-3 draw against Japan in the Men's Junior Asia Cup. After taking a 2-0 lead, India saw Japan fight back to go 3-2 up before Captain Anmol Ekka's last-minute goal rescued a point.

The Indian junior hockey team showed tremendous fighting spirit to secure a 3-3 draw against Japan in their second Pool A encounter of the 2026 Men’s Junior Asia Cup in Moqi, China, on Sunday.

India's Early Dominance

Fresh from their emphatic 14-0 victory over Indonesia in their opening Pool A match, India made a confident start against Japan and took an early lead in the fourth minute. After India were awarded a penalty stroke following a foul, Captain Anmol Ekka stepped up and calmly converted to put India 1-0 ahead.

India continued to build pressure and doubled their advantage in the 10th minute. After earning a penalty corner, Ashu Maurya found the back of the net to give India a 2-0 lead. Japan responded almost immediately, winning a penalty corner in the 11th minute. Ryushin Sasaki converted the opportunity to pull one goal back and make it 2-1. There were no further goals in the opening quarter, with India taking their one-goal advantage into the second period.

Tense Mid-Game Battle

Both teams continued to push forward in the second quarter, with India looking to extend their lead and Japan searching for the equaliser. The contest remained tightly fought, with both defences holding firm. Neither side was able to create the decisive opening, and India went into the half-time break leading 2-1.

The third quarter followed a similar pattern, with both teams battling hard for control. Japan created some good opportunities and earned a penalty corner but were unable to convert it, while India’s defence continued to protect their narrow advantage.

Dramatic Final Quarter

The final quarter saw the intensity rise as Japan pressed for an equaliser. Japan won a penalty corner and, after a re-awarded penalty corner, Captain Kazuki Nakanishi converted in the 48th minute to level the score at 2-2.

Japan continued to threaten in the closing stages and earned another penalty corner in the final five minutes. India defended the initial attempt well but were unable to clear the ball, resulting in another penalty corner for Japan. This time, Japan’s flick went wide.

With just 1:22 remaining on the clock, Japan won another penalty corner, and Nakanishi stepped up once again, finding the target with a flick in the 59th minute to put Japan ahead 3-2. India responded by removing their goalkeeper as they desperately searched for an equaliser. Their persistence was rewarded when they won a penalty corner with just 59 seconds remaining. Captain Anmol Ekka once again stepped up and converted the opportunity to make it 3-3. India held on in the final seconds to secure a hard-fought point after a thrilling contest against Japan.

The Indian junior men’s team will next face Korea on September 8 in their third Pool A encounter of the 2026 Men’s Junior Asia Cup. (ANI)