    EPL 2022-23: 'We have too many injuries' - Jurgen Klopp ahead of Liverpool's season opener vs Fulham

    Liverpool plays its 2022-23 EPL opener against Fulham on Saturday. However, The Reds' boss Jurgen Klopp is worried about the number of injuries his side has sustained of late.

    Ayush Gupta
    London, First Published Aug 6, 2022, 3:53 PM IST

    The English Premier League (EPL) 2022-23 is underway, as giants Liverpool will be travelling to London to take on Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday. While the visitors would be the outright favourites here, it could turn out to be a tight contest, especially given the hosts' home advantage, also aided by The Red's injury woes of late. The latter also happens to be one of the reasons why club head coach Jurgen Klopp is somewhat worried but is confident in finding short-term solutions to fix the problem. Also, he is unwilling to engage in the transfer market to improve the four-week injury issues.

    Liverpool's latest injury setback happens to be defender Ibrahima Konate, who has sustained a knee injury. The other Reds injured include Kostas Tsimikas, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Diogo Jota Curtis Jones and Caoimhin Kelleher. While midfielder Naby Keita was out for some time due to an illness, he is back to training and is expected to start on Saturday.

    Speaking on the injuries, Klopp stated, "We have too many injuries, that's true. But, at the moment, nothing has changed [considering new signings] — a lot of unfortunate situations. Starting with Caoimh and Diogo, one was injured, and one had a re-injury. They will be back in a few weeks, but they've missed pre-season, and that's not cool."

    "Ibou [Konate] in a challenge in the game against Strasbourg, what happened there? We must see how long it will take, but he's out for a while. We cannot solve a problem we have for four weeks with a transfer for a full year. That makes, at the moment, no sense to us. The transfer window is still open, and we will see, but the plans are not to go in that direction," added Klopp, reports AFP.

    In contrast, Klopp affirmed that Darwin Nunez is wholly settled with the side. Speaking on his chances to start on Saturday, he reckoned, "Darwin is ready, but does that mean he has to start? I don't know. We have different options, which we will use, and Darwin needs time to get used to many things."

    "He [Nunez] is ultimately settled. He said he was initially very nervous, and I sympathise with that. It's normal. But, he settled pretty quickly because of all the players, not only the Spanish speakers, and that was very helpful, and he felt at home after a short period," concluded Nunez.

    Last Updated Aug 6, 2022, 3:53 PM IST
