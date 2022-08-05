Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EPL 2022-23: Ten Hag hits out at journalist questioning Ronaldo's early exit against Vallecano

    Cristiano Ronaldo left Old Trafford at half-time during the pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano last week. Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag has hit out at questions on the same.

    Manchester, First Published Aug 5, 2022, 8:09 PM IST

    Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo has been the centre of attraction at Manchester United ahead of the new season, which gets underway on Friday night. His future with the club has been uncertain since he expressed his desire to leave the club a couple of months back due to the lack of UEFA Champions League (UCL) football this season with the Red Devils. While he missed most of the club's pre-season ties, he left Old Trafford early during its final pre-season game against Rayo Vallecano last week. On Friday, when a journalist questioned the Portuguese's decision to leave the venue before, head coach Erik ten Hag did not take it on a good note.

    "What do you mean? Now, I have to point out those who left. Many players left, but the spotlight was on Cristiano. That is not right. So, do your research and make out many players left. That was what was said. I don't understand the relationship. He was part of it. There were a lot of players," ten Hag furiously replied to a journalist questioning, reports Manchester Evening News.

    "What do you mean? I'm pleased. I told you before, we have a top striker, really happy he's here with the squad, and we stick to the plan. I think we've said enough on it [players leaving beforehand]. I said it's not correct. I'm satisfied with the whole team," added ten Hag.

    "We're working good, good culture, and Cristiano is working tough. You mention it [it would not be accepted], correct them, then move on," ten Hag further asserted. He was also asked if Ronaldo would start in the season opener against Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday, with striker Anthony Martial missing out, as the Dutchman replied, "We will see Sunday."

    Last Updated Aug 5, 2022, 8:09 PM IST
