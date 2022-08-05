Agent Jorge Mendes let Cristiano Ronaldo down, says Man United legend Roy Keane

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has taken aim at agent Jorge Mendes over his handling of Cristiano Ronaldo, who has expressed his desire to leave Old Trafford for a shot at Champions League glory.

Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer saga remains one of football's widely discussed topics. The Manchester United icon had in June expressed his desire to leave Old Trafford for a shot at Champions League glory but has failed to bag any potential suitors' interest so far. And club legend Roy Keane, who has played with the Portuguese icon in the past, has taken a jibe at super agent Jorge Mendes over his handling of the 37-year-old star's transfer this summer. Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo shares his 'mood' ahead of Manchester United's Premier League opener

Keane suggested United need to find a solution to the Ronaldo problem, as he insisted last season's top scorer needs to be integrated back into the squad. "You have to try and keep Ronaldo because he's a brilliant player, but we don't know Ronaldo's behaviour when he's back in the building," said Keane to the Sunday World.

"I don't think it's as big of a deal as everyone's making out. When you're a manager, trouble comes your way. He has to deal with it. I think it can work out well for United. My worry is if he stays and United don't start great, and he's resentful to the manager, then it could get ugly," the Manchester United legend added. Also read: Surprise, surprise! Corinthians open the door for Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo

"A lot of the issue is Ronaldo not playing in the Champions League for his ego, 'brand' or whatever. Why did his agent not have if Manchester United didn't get in the Champions League? There's an option for both parties to have a look at it? If you've got this 'super agent' who has got unbelievable contacts and is brilliant in terms of negotiations, why doesn't he have that in Ronaldo's contract?" Keane concluded.

