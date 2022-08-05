Agent Jorge Mendes let Cristiano Ronaldo down, says Man United legend Roy Keane
Manchester United legend Roy Keane has taken aim at agent Jorge Mendes over his handling of Cristiano Ronaldo, who has expressed his desire to leave Old Trafford for a shot at Champions League glory.
Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer saga remains one of football's widely discussed topics. The Manchester United icon had in June expressed his desire to leave Old Trafford for a shot at Champions League glory but has failed to bag any potential suitors' interest so far. And club legend Roy Keane, who has played with the Portuguese icon in the past, has taken a jibe at super agent Jorge Mendes over his handling of the 37-year-old star's transfer this summer.
Keane suggested United need to find a solution to the Ronaldo problem, as he insisted last season's top scorer needs to be integrated back into the squad. "You have to try and keep Ronaldo because he's a brilliant player, but we don't know Ronaldo's behaviour when he's back in the building," said Keane to the Sunday World.
"I don't think it's as big of a deal as everyone's making out. When you're a manager, trouble comes your way. He has to deal with it. I think it can work out well for United. My worry is if he stays and United don't start great, and he's resentful to the manager, then it could get ugly," the Manchester United legend added.
"A lot of the issue is Ronaldo not playing in the Champions League for his ego, 'brand' or whatever. Why did his agent not have if Manchester United didn't get in the Champions League? There's an option for both parties to have a look at it? If you've got this 'super agent' who has got unbelievable contacts and is brilliant in terms of negotiations, why doesn't he have that in Ronaldo's contract?" Keane concluded.
Roy Keane's comments come even as Ronaldo continues to train with the Manchester United squad at Carrington Ground ahead of the Red Devils' Premier League opener against Brighton on Sunday. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's re-signing by United last summer did not entirely solve the Red Devils' goal-scoring issues. Although he went on to score 24 goals in his comeback season, it was undoubtedly a temporary transfer for the 37-year-old player. Only time will tell if Ronaldo will remain at Old Trafford beyond the summer.
