Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Agent Jorge Mendes let Cristiano Ronaldo down, says Man United legend Roy Keane

    First Published Aug 5, 2022, 10:45 PM IST

    Manchester United legend Roy Keane has taken aim at agent Jorge Mendes over his handling of Cristiano Ronaldo, who has expressed his desire to leave Old Trafford for a shot at Champions League glory.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer saga remains one of football's widely discussed topics. The Manchester United icon had in June expressed his desire to leave Old Trafford for a shot at Champions League glory but has failed to bag any potential suitors' interest so far. And club legend Roy Keane, who has played with the Portuguese icon in the past, has taken a jibe at super agent Jorge Mendes over his handling of the 37-year-old star's transfer this summer.

    Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo shares his 'mood' ahead of Manchester United's Premier League opener

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Keane suggested United need to find a solution to the Ronaldo problem, as he insisted last season's top scorer needs to be integrated back into the squad. "You have to try and keep Ronaldo because he's a brilliant player, but we don't know Ronaldo's behaviour when he's back in the building," said Keane to the Sunday World.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "I don't think it's as big of a deal as everyone's making out. When you're a manager, trouble comes your way. He has to deal with it. I think it can work out well for United. My worry is if he stays and United don't start great, and he's resentful to the manager, then it could get ugly," the Manchester United legend added.

    Also read: Surprise, surprise! Corinthians open the door for Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "A lot of the issue is Ronaldo not playing in the Champions League for his ego, 'brand' or whatever. Why did his agent not have if Manchester United didn't get in the Champions League? There's an option for both parties to have a look at it? If you've got this 'super agent' who has got unbelievable contacts and is brilliant in terms of negotiations, why doesn't he have that in Ronaldo's contract?" Keane concluded.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Roy Keane's comments come even as Ronaldo continues to train with the Manchester United squad at Carrington Ground ahead of the Red Devils' Premier League opener against Brighton on Sunday. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's re-signing by United last summer did not entirely solve the Red Devils' goal-scoring issues. Although he went on to score 24 goals in his comeback season, it was undoubtedly a temporary transfer for the 37-year-old player. Only time will tell if Ronaldo will remain at Old Trafford beyond the summer.

    Also read: 'Nobody wants Ronaldo': Jamie Carragher makes scathing assessment of Manchester United icon

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Bajrang Punia hands India 7th gold; Anshu Malik takes silver; netizens honour-ayh

    CWG 2022: Bajrang Punia hands India 7th gold; Anshu Malik takes silver; netizens honour

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Indian wrestlers produce sheer domination; more medals incoming-ayh

    CWG 2022: Indian wrestlers produce sheer domination; more medals incoming

    English Premier League, EPL 2022-23: Erik ten Hag hits out at journalist questioning Cristiano Ronaldo early exit for Manchester United vs Rayo Vallecano-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: Ten Hag hits out at journalist questioning Ronaldo's early exit against Vallecano

    football Mixed emotions grip Barcelona fans as Lewandowski presented exactly 1 year after Messi's departure snt

    Mixed emotions grip Barcelona fans as Lewandowski presented exactly 1 year after Messi's departure

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Wrestling bouts come to a halt after loudspeaker crashes down from ceiling-ayh

    CWG 2022: Wrestling bouts come to a halt after loudspeaker crashes down from ceiling

    Recent Stories

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Bajrang Punia hands India 7th gold; Anshu Malik takes silver; netizens honour-ayh

    CWG 2022: Bajrang Punia hands India 7th gold; Anshu Malik takes silver; netizens honour

    India tells China: Don't fly your combat jets close to Line of Actual Control snt

    India tells China: Don't fly your combat jets close to Line of Actual Control

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Indian wrestlers produce sheer domination; more medals incoming-ayh

    CWG 2022: Indian wrestlers produce sheer domination; more medals incoming

    Sexy Video: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa and Pawan Singh's romantic song 'Muaai Dihala Rajaji' goes viral (Watch) RBA

    Sexy Video: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa and Pawan Singh's romantic song 'Muaai Dihala Rajaji' goes viral (Watch)

    football Is robert Lewandowski thinking about battle against Real Madrid Karim Benzema Barcelona's new No.9 responds snt

    Is Lewandowski thinking about battle against Real Madrid's Benzema? Barcelona's new No.9 responds

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century snt

    India@75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century

    Video Icon
    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested

    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested (Watch)

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule snt

    India@75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka snt

    India@75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt

    Video Icon