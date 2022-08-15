EPL 2022-23: Everything that happened in the Thomas Tuchel-Antonio Conte altercation

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur settled for a 2-2 draw in their 2022-23 EPL tie at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. It was headlined by an altercation between Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte, as both were red-carded. Here's what transpired.

The English Premier League (EPL) 2022-23 is only into its second matchday, while tensions have already started to boil and spill between the top sides. On Sunday, twin giants Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur clashed at Stamford Bridge, as the match ended in a 2-2 draw, with both sides settling for a point each. However, the game had certain controversial moments, as the result could have gone either way. Notably, it was highlighted by the infamous altercation between the two head coaches, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte, respectively, on a couple of occasions, leading to both being sent off at the closure of the match.

While both received a yellow card during the second half following Tottenham's equaliser, both took turns celebrating at the opponent's touchline, resulting in more unrest in the camps. After the final whistle, as the managers attempted a handshake, Tuchel pulled Conte's hand back due to the lack of eye contact, leading to another heated altercation between the two before being red-carded.

After the match, Conte poked fun at Tuchel's celebration on Instagram, writing in his story, "Lucky I didn't see you… making you trip over would have been well deserved." Meanwhile, Tuchel explained the situation to Sky Sports by saying, "When you shake hands, I thought we look into each others' eyes, but Antonio had a different opinion… it was emotional."

"He [Conte] was happy when they equalised, and then, it got a bit heated, but nothing big. We both got a red card? I think it was not necessary. It's emotional. You like it. We don't need comments now, and it is being heated up and heated up. Just look at it. It's the Premier League. It's the game. You love it, no? We love it. We are emotional coaches," added Tuchel.

Later, Conte clarified the situation by saying, "Next time, we will pay more attention and don't shake hands, and we solve the problem… he stays on his bench, I stay on my bench, with my staff on one side and no problem about this. For sure, I am not passive. If I see aggressivity, my answer is with aggressivity, but I repeat, this is not a problem."