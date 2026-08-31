Deepti Sharma became the leading wicket-taker in Women's T20Is (171 wickets) and the first Indian to take 3 wickets for 0 runs in a T20I. Her historic spell helped India crush Thailand by 94 runs in their Women's Asia Cup opener.

Deepti Sharma's Record-Breaking Spell

India all-rounder Deepti Sharma etched her name in the record books with a historic bowling performance during India's 94-run victory over Thailand in their opening Group A match of the Women's Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday. Deepti became the leading wicket-taker in Women's T20 Internationals, surpassing Thailand's Thipatcha Putthawong to claim the top spot with 171 wickets in the format.

The Indian spinner produced a remarkable spell of 3 wickets without conceding a single run, becoming the first Indian cricketer to achieve the feat in a Women's T20I. Her figures of 3/0 also became the most economical three-wicket haul by an Indian player in Women's T20I history.

Before this, Renuka Singh held the record for the best figures in a three-plus-wicket haul by an Indian, with 3/5 against Sri Lanka in Sylhet in 2022. Deepti's record-breaking spell played a crucial role in restricting Thailand and helping India begin their Asia Cup campaign with a convincing win.

Global T20I Bowling Context

With 171 wickets, Deepti now leads the list of highest wicket-takers in Women's T20Is, followed by Thipatcha Putthawong (170), Rwanda's Henriette Ishimwe (164), England's Sophie Ecclestone (154) and Hong Kong's Kary Chan (153). Overall, there have been 26 instances of bowlers taking three or more wickets without conceding a run in Women's T20I cricket, but Deepti is the first Indian to reach the milestone.

Match Summary: India vs Thailand

In the match, India posted 159/9, powered by a brilliant 64-run knock from Shafali Verma off 36 balls, including eight fours and three sixes. Despite a late collapse, India managed to set a challenging target.

Thailand's chase never gained momentum as the Indian bowling attack kept striking at regular intervals, bowling them out for just 65 in 16.1 overs. Deepti Sharma produced a historic spell of 3/0, becoming the first Indian bowler to take three or more wickets without conceding a run in a Women's T20I. Nandni Sharma also impressed with figures of 3/18, while Shree Charani claimed 2/10 as India's spin attack dominated the contest. For Thailand, Nannapat Koncharoenkai was the only batter to offer resistance, scoring 41 off 48 balls, but the team was eventually bowled out for 65.

India will next face Hong Kong Women on September 3. (ANI)