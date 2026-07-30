Murali Sreeshankar clinched the silver medal in the men's long jump at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games with a best leap of 8.09m. This is his second consecutive CWG silver, making him the first Indian male long jumper to achieve the feat.

Indian long jumper Murali Sreeshankar produced another podium finish at the Commonwealth Games, winning the silver medal in the men's long jump at Glasgow 2026 on Day 7 to hand India its 13th medal of the Games.

The 27-year-old, who had also finished second at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, registered a best leap of 8.09m to finish behind Jamaica's Tajay Gayle, who clinched the gold with an effort of 8.15m. Scotland's Stephen Mackenzie settled for bronze after clearing 8.08m, according to ESPN.

Sreeshankar remained firmly in medal contention throughout the competition and made one final attempt to overhaul Gayle's mark. However, his sixth and final jump measured 7.97m, leaving him six centimetres short of the Jamaican.

The silver medal made Sreeshankar the first Indian men's long jumper to win two Commonwealth Games medals, adding another chapter to his consistent success on the international stage.

India also had another finalist in the event, with Lokesh finishing fifth on his Commonwealth Games debut. His best effort of 7.97m came earlier in the competition, while his final jump measured 7.62m.

Other Athletics Results

The athletics competition also produced encouraging results elsewhere for India. Yashas Palaksha and Santosh Kumar Tamilarasan qualified for the men's 400m hurdles final after clocking 49.65 seconds and 49.51 seconds, respectively, in the opening round. They finished eighth and seventh overall to advance to the medal race scheduled for July 31.

In the men's 200m, Animesh Kujur progressed to the semifinals after finishing seventh overall across the heats. India narrowly missed another athletics medal in the women's shot put, where Manpreet finished fourth with a best throw of 17.49m. Canada's Sarah Mitton won gold with 19.88 m, while Nigeria's Jessica Oji and Lloydricia Cameron claimed the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Updates from Other Sports

Away from athletics, India's men's pairs team of Dinesh Kumar and Navneet Singh defeated Namibia 2-0 in their sectional play match in lawn bowls, while para-swimmers Suyash Narayan Jadhav and Chaitanya Vishwas Kulkarni finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in the men's 50m freestyle S7 final. (ANI)