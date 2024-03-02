Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Cristiano Ronaldo faces suspension over provocative gesture in the Saudi Pro League

    Saudi Arabia's football governing body has suspended Cristiano Ronaldo for one game and fined him 30,000 riyals ($8,000) following a provocative gesture made during a match in response to chants of rival Lionel Messi's name.

    Cristiano Ronaldo faces suspension over provocative gesture in the Saudi Pro League osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 2, 2024, 2:49 PM IST

    The football governing body of Saudi Arabia has taken disciplinary action against Cristiano Ronaldo, suspending him for one game and imposing a 30,000 riyals ($8,000) fine for a gesture deemed a "provocation" during a match last weekend. The decision, unappealable, stems from Ronaldo's repeated thrusting gesture towards his groin in response to taunts from the crowd chanting the name of his longtime rival, Lionel Messi, following Al-Nassr's 3-2 victory against Al-Shabab. The incident quickly went viral, dominating Saudi social media discussions.

    While Ronaldo explained that the gesture symbolised "strength and victory" rather than offense, Saudi rules against provoking the public during a match led to the disciplinary measures. The 39-year-old, a five-time UEFA Champions League winner, became the first major star to join the Saudi Pro League when he signed with Al-Nassr in January 2023.

    Saudi Arabia's strategic investments in global sports have attracted renowned players like Karim Benzema, Neymar, and Sadio Mane, with plans to host the 2034 World Cup. However, the nation faces accusations of "sportswashing" to improve its international reputation amid ongoing criticism of its human rights and environmental practices.

    Also Read: Man United boss Ten Hag demands apology from Fulham over TikTok video mocking Bruno Fernandes

    Last Updated Mar 2, 2024, 2:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Pakistan mystery spinner's unorthodox action raises eyebrows in PSL 2024 (WATCH) osf

    Pakistan mystery spinner's unorthodox action raises eyebrows in PSL 2024 (WATCH)

    cricket Lance Klusener joins Lucknow Super Giants as Assistant Coach ahead of the IPL 2024 season osf

    Lance Klusener joins Lucknow Super Giants as Assistant Coach ahead of the IPL 2024 season

    cricket Saurav Ganguly reveals reason behind DC's decision to release Sarfaraz Khan ahead of the IPL 2024 season osf

    Saurav Ganguly reveals reason behind DC's decision to release Sarfaraz Khan ahead of the IPL 2024 season

    cricket Gautam Gambhir appeals to BJP for release from Political responsibilities to focus on Cricket commitments osf

    Gautam Gambhir appeals to BJP for release from Political responsibilities to focus on Cricket commitments

    Nathan Lyon achieves unprecedented milestone in Test Cricket: Top run-scorer without a half-century osf

    Nathan Lyon achieves unprecedented milestone in Test Cricket: Top run-scorer without a half-century

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Police say suspect is well trained bomber, travelled in BMTC bus! vkp

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Police say suspect is well trained bomber, travelled in BMTC bus!

    Kerala: Police files charge sheet against actor-politician Suresh Gopi over misconduct case rkn

    Kerala: Police files charge sheet against actor-politician Suresh Gopi over misconduct case

    Are Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan seperating? Speculation stir as actress shares cryptic post, unfollows husband NIR

    Are Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan seperating? Speculation stir as actress shares cryptic post, unfollows husband

    Kerala: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan suspends VC of Pookode Veterinary College over second year student's death rkn

    Kerala: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan suspends VC of Pookode Veterinary College over second year student's death

    'The Bluff': Priyanka Chopra teams up with Karl Urban for new project, film to release on OTT NIR

    'The Bluff': Priyanka Chopra teams up with Karl Urban for new project, film to release on OTT

    Recent Videos

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH) osf

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more osf

    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more

    Video Icon
    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon