    Cristiano Ronaldo admits he would be happy if Arsenal wins EPL; talks about retirement

    Cristiano Ronaldo’s interview with Piers Morgan has revealed new facts, as he has admitted that he would be happy if Arsenal wins the EPL this season, besides also talking about his retirement.

    First Published Nov 18, 2022, 10:26 AM IST

    Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed new facts in his interview with prominent football journalist Piers Morgan on TalkTV. On the episode of Piers Morgan’s Uncensored on Thursday evening, Ronnie admitted that he would be content with Arsenal winning the 2022-23 English Premier League (EPL) if his current club Manchester United cannot do so. He also conceded that the Gunners have a good side this term and can get the job done under Mikel Arteta’s guidance. Arsenal is atop the table currently, with its only failure coming against the Red Devils. Here are the topics on which the Portuguese talked on Thursday:

    EPL title favourites
    “I hope so [Arsenal wins the EPL]. Manchester United first. If not, Arsenal. It’s a team I like to see play. I like the team. I like the coach. I think they have a good team, and if Manchester United don’t win the Premier League, then I will be happy if Arsenal does,” recognised Ronaldo.

    Retirement plans
    “I want to play two years more, three years more. So two or three years maximum. I want to finish at 40. I think 40 will be a good age. But I don’t know. I don’t know the future. Sometimes you plan one thing for your life, and as I have told you many times, life is dynamic. And you never know what’s going to happen.”

    On FIFA World Cup 2022 final against Lionel Messi
    “It’s too good, too good of a dream. He is an amazing player. He is magic. As a person, he is top. We shared the stage for 16 years, imagine. I have a great relationship with him. I’m not a friend of his in terms of the guy at your house, speaking on the phone, no, but he is like a team-mate.”

    Portugal’s chances in Qatar
    “I am very optimistic. We have a fantastic coach. We have a good generation of football players. I’m looking forward to it. We’re going to an amazing World Cup. [It’s] going to be tough. Extremely difficult. But everything is possible. Of course, we’re going to compete.”

    On United exit
    “It’s hard for me to say that I will not be back to Manchester United. But regardless, let’s see what’s going to happen. It’s difficult to tell because my mood is right now at the World Cup. It’s probably my last World Cup, my fifth World Cup.”

    “It doesn’t matter what’s going to happen. When I arrived at Manchester United, I was always available to help the team do good things and put them in the right spots to compete with the best teams. But it’s hard when they cut your legs, don’t like you to shine, and don’t listen to your advice.”

    “What they say the last three months is complete garbage and wrong. They say they offer me this and that, and many presidents and directors speak about it, but they reject me. It’s a complete lie. They lie because this is not what’s happened. I have a few clubs they want me to sign, but I didn’t go because I feel comfortable here.”

    Last Updated Nov 18, 2022, 10:27 AM IST
