A recent viral video of MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant sharing a lighthearted moment at a party has captured fans' attention, showcasing their strong mentor-mentee bond. The article also covers Pant's recent performance in the Sri Lanka Test series and discusses his potential return to international cricket.

Former India captain MS Dhoni and star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant have once again captured the internet's attention, especially on social media, this time courtesy of a lighthearted video from a recent get-together with friends.

Dhoni and Rishabh played together for Team India for a couple of years and continue to maintain a strong bond and camaraderie that extends far beyond the international arena. Ahead of the Sri Lanka Test series, Pant travelled to Dhoni’s hometown in Ranchi to train alongside the legendary wicketkeeper-batter and seek his guidance ahead of the crucial two-match series.

Under the watchful eyes of MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant trained in Ranchi ahead of the Sri Lanka Test series, with Shahbaz Nadeem and local net bowlers also pitching in to test the explosive batter with rigorous, match-simulation sessions.

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Dhoni-Pant’s Latest Bonhomie Goes ,Viral

The relationship between MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant has always been defined by mutual respect and deep affection, with Pant frequently looking up to the legendary skipper as both a mentor and a close friend. The latest viral clip adds another chapter to their well-documented bond.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), Pant and Dhoni were seen enjoying a party with their group of friends. The wicketkeeper-batter was sitting on a sofa alongside an elderly person and repeatedly called out to Dhoni, who was standing nearby with the rest of the group.

When Pant called out, ‘Mahi bhai,’ for another group picture, the former India captain returned the ring he was wearing, which apparently belonged to Pant, and told,'“Jara hookah peeke aata hu.” (Let me go have some hookah and come back.). The video captured camaraderie between two fan-favorite cricketers as they shared a warm and unscripted moment together with their friends.

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MS Dhoni travelled to Dehradun with his wife Sakshi to attend Rishabh Pant’s sister Sakshi Pant’s wedding festivities in Mussoorie, where he reunited with Pant and several other members of the Indian cricket fraternity.

Pant and Dhoni gathered together to witness the celebrations, which saw prominent names from the cricket fraternity, including current head coach Gautam Gambhir, come together to bless the couple and enjoy the festivities in the picturesque hill station.

When will Rishabh Pant Return to Action?

Rishabh Pant was part of Team India in the recently concluded Test series against Sri Lanka, where the Shubman Gill-led side secured a 1-0 series victory after winning the opening Test in Galle, while the second Test in Colombo ended in a draw.

Pant played a key role in the series, scoring 168 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 56.00 in three innings. The wicketkeeper-batter was among several Indian players who gathered at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru for mandatory fitness tests ahead of the upcoming home season.

Pant took part in the rigorous assessments alongside Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad. The 28-year-old was not included in India’s squad for the T20I series against Afghanistan, with Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan named as the two wicketkeeping options for the three-match series.

Rishabh Pant’s place in the ODI squad for the home series against West Indies is uncertain, given that the selectors have preferred KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan as their wicketkeeping options in recent ODI selections, keeping in mind the 2027 World Cup, which will take place in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

In all likelihood, Rishabh Pant is expected to return to action for a crucial three-match Test series in New Zealand, with the opening match taking place at Basin Reserve in Wellington on November 19.

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