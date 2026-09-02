Bihar's young batting star, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, is making headlines everywhere. He just smashed several records, leaving legends like Gayle, Rohit, and Virat behind. In 2026, he won the IPL Orange Cap and hit a mind-boggling 161 sixes, the most by any player in the world.

A new chapter has been written in Indian cricket history. A young batting sensation from Bihar, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, has stunned the cricket world with his explosive batting. Vaibhav made his international debut during Team India's tour of England, becoming the youngest player ever to play for India and breaking a legendary record. Here are all the details.

An Amazing Performance!

Vaibhav got a direct entry into India's international T20 squad thanks to his spectacular and explosive performance for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026. He hammered bowlers all season, scored the most runs, and bagged the 'Orange Cap'. With this, he also set a rare record for being the youngest player in IPL history to win the prestigious cap.

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The Undisputed ‘Sixer King’ of 2026

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has proven his batting skills not just in T20s, but also in red-ball (Test) cricket. He tops the list of the top-10 players who have hit the most sixes worldwide in the year 2026.

161 Sixes This Year

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has smashed 161 sixes across all levels of professional cricket this year. Out of these, 72 sixes came from his bat in the IPL 2026 alone, where he amassed 776 runs and became the youngest Orange Cap winner. To give you an idea of his dominance, the gap between him and the second-placed player, South Africa's Ryan Rickelton (99 sixes), is a huge 62 sixes. New Zealand's Finn Allen is in third place (99 sixes), while Australia's Mitchell Marsh is fourth (95 sixes). Another Indian batter, Ishan Kishan, is in fifth place with 85 sixes.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Run-Fest in 2026!

Matches and Innings: 41 matches, 41 innings.

Total Runs: 2,022 runs (including Under-19, India A, Rajasthan Royals, and Duleep Trophy matches).

Centuries and Half-Centuries: 3 centuries and 14 half-centuries.

Boundary Bonanza: 161 sixes along with 179 powerful fours.

Dazzling Show in Duleep Trophy

Vaibhav continued his brilliant form in the Duleep Trophy as well, scoring a blistering 92 runs with the help of 7 fours and 7 sixes for East Zone in the semifinal against Central Zone at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, becoming the youngest player in tournament history to score a half-century.

His batting speed was so incredible that on average, a six was hit every 161 seconds and a four every 179 seconds

Challenging Gayle, Kohli, and Rohit

Even as a teenager, Vaibhav Suryavanshi is already surpassing the stats of legends like Sachin, Gayle, and Kohli. There is no doubt that he is all set to rule Indian cricket for a very long time.

Also Read: Duleep Trophy 2026: South Zone beats North, sets up final with East