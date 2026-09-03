PM Modi met Belgian PM Bart De Wever, highlighting the growing India-Belgium partnership. He congratulated Belgium for co-hosting the FIH Hockey World Cup and said the historic bond is transforming into a comprehensive partnership.

India-Belgium Partnership and Hockey World Cup

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday highlighted the growing India-Belgium partnership and congratulated Belgium and the Netherlands for jointly hosting the FIH Men's and Women's Hockey World Cup last month. "Last month, Belgium and the Netherlands jointly hosted the FIH Hockey World Cup. I extend my heartiest congratulations to you for the magnificent organisation of this World Cup," PM Modi said.

Belgium Prime Minister Bart De Wever is on a three-day official visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "I also commend our players for their hard work and performance. Diamonds have long linked India and Belgium. Today, we are transforming this historic bond into a comprehensive partnership. I am confident that our discussions today mark the beginning of a new chapter in our bilateral relations," PM Modi said.

Shared Commitment to Peace and Counter-Terrorism

PM Modi also said India supports all efforts towards an early end to conflicts and the establishment of peace, while stressing that eradicating terrorism in all its forms remains a shared commitment. "Whether it is Ukraine or West Asia, we support all efforts towards an early end to conflict and the establishment of peace; furthermore, eradicating terrorism in all its forms is our shared commitment," PM Modi said.

Belgium's Performance at FIH Hockey World Cup

Belgium's women's team secured the bronze medal, while the men's side finished seventh at the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup, co-hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands. The Belgian women defeated Australia 1-0 on August 29, with Ambre Ballenghien scoring the only goal of the match to seal the bronze medal.

The men's team ended the tournament in seventh place after beating India in the 7th/8th-place classification match. Despite entering the competition as one of the higher-ranked teams and winning the FIH Pro League title earlier, Belgium failed to secure a podium finish. (ANI)