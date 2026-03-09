Sanju Samson's story of redemption was central to India's T20 World Cup 2026 title defence. After starting on the bench and facing uncertainty, Samson emerged as a key match-winner, delivering crucial performances in the knockout stages and the final to become the Player of the Tournament.

Sanju Samson’s story of redemption will be talked about for years, as the Kerala batter has emerged as one of India’s standout performers in their title-winning campaign at the T20 World Cup 2026. Samson was one of the central figures in the Men in Blue’s T20 World Cup title defence.

Team India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, successfully defended their triumph with a dominant 96-run victory over New Zealand in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 8. Sanju Samson (89), Ishan Kishan (54), Abhishek Sharma (52), Shivam Dube (28*), Jasprit Bumrah (4/15), and Axar Patel (3/27) played pivotal roles in India’s commanding performance.

Amid India’s T20 World Cup title defence success, Sanju Samson’s remarkable comeback after uncertainty over his place in the playing XI showcased his resilience and determination, as he turned a career crossroads into a defining moment on cricket’s biggest T20 stage.

From Bench to India’s Biggest Match-Winner

Sanju Samson initially appeared to be warming the bench throughout the tournament as Team India management backed Ishan Kishan to open the innings alongside Abhishek Sharma. Samson’s forgettable T20I series against New Zealand, where he scored just 46 runs at an average of 9.2 in five matches, had cast doubt over his selection in the playing XI.

However, Samson’s dream of making his World Cup debut came true after Abhishek Sharma was ruled out of the Namibia match due to a stomach infection. The 31-year-old showed his first glimpse of regaining his form with 8-ball 22, including three sixes and a four, at a strike rate of 275. His next opportunity came in the Super 8 match against Zimbabwe, where he scored 24 off 15 balls, including two sixes and a four, at a strike rate of 160.

Things have begun to take a turn in a must-win Super 8 match against the West Indies, where Sanju Samson played a match-winning knock of 97 off 50 balls ot only to help Team India chase down a 196-run target but also to seal the berth in the semifinal. He carried on his momentum into the semifinal against England, where he played another brilliant knock of 89 off 42 balls.

Sanju Samson’s two back-to-back match-winning performances earned him Player of the Match awards in both the Super 8 clash against West Indies and the semifinal against England, firmly establishing him as India’s key batter heading into the T20 World Cup final.

Sanju Samson’s 89-run knock in the high-stakes title clash against New Zealand completed his redemption, capping off a remarkable turnaround from benchwarmer to World Cup hero and cementing his place as one of India’s most clutch performers in T20 cricket.

Gym Meeting with Gambhir Changed Samson’s World Cup Fortunes

Sanju Samson was uncertain about his place in the playing XI until Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir met him in the gym, which changed everything for the Kerala batter. Speaking on JioStar after India’s T20 World Cup win, Samson revealed that Gambhir met him in the gym and assured him of playing the next match.

Samson added that he was not competing for a place in the team with his own teammates, and his poor performance in the New Zealand T20I series had affected his confidence and form.

“Gautam bhai met me in the gym, and that's where he told me, ‘Sanju, be ready, you are going to play the next game.’. I was like, Ab aane do. Honestly, I don't like competing with my own teammates for a spot. But once we are together and fighting for a cause, I bring out the best in me,” the 31-year-old said.

“The New Zealand series went bad for me, I never perform well when I am trying to fight for a place with my teammates for my place,” he added.

Sanju Samson finished the tournament as India’s highest run-getter with 321 runs, including 3 fifties, at an average of 80.25 and an impressive strike rate of 199.37 in five matches. Given his crucial match-winning knocks in the final stages of the T20 World Cup, Samson was adjudged the Player of the Tournament award.

‘Experience Plays a Big Role’

Sanju Samson acknowledged that the experience has played a big role in his success in the T20 World Cup 2026, especially leading the Rajasthan Royals for the five IPL seasons. Samson also stated that he eventually did justice to his talent.

“Very happy things turned out well in the World Cup for me. Experience plays a big role, and more than experience, I have led an IPL franchise for five years. I think about a lot of different scenarios. Those thoughts kept on giving me clarity,” Samson said.

“Yes, absolutely,” he added.

Sanju Samson broke Virat Kohli’s record for the most runs by an Indian batter in the history of the T20 World Cup, solidifying his status as one of India’s greatest T20 performers and leaving an indelible mark on World Cup history.

After completing his T20 World Cup duties, Sanju Samson will join the Chennai Super Kings squad for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.

