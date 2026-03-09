Sanju Samson was the star of India's T20 World Cup 2026 final victory, scoring a match-winning 89 against New Zealand. Named Player of the Tournament, Samson credited his success to constant guidance and conversations with batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, which helped shape his mindset and game awareness.

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has credited batting legend and former captain Sachin Tendulkar for guiding him to success in the T20 World Cup 2026. Samson was the star performer in the final against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 8.

Samson played a brilliant knock of 89 off 46 balls, including 8 sixes and 5 fours, at a strike rate of 193.48 to help the Men in Blue propel to a commanding total of 255/5, which was eventually defended by Indian bowlers, bundling out New Zealand for 159 in 19 overs, securing a comprehensive 96-run victory to lift the coveted trophy.

Sanju Samson scored three consecutive fifties in the T20 World Cup, including a half-century against the West Indies (97*) in the Super 8 stage at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, and another against England (89) in the semifinal at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

‘In Constant Contact with Sachin Sir’

Sanju Samson was adjudged Player of the Tournament for his brilliant performances in the T20 World Cup, which included three match-winning fifties in the final stages of the tournament.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, the Kerala batter revealed that he was in constant touch with the legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar over the last couple of months, adding that ‘big conversations’ with him helped shape his mindset and game awareness. He also said that Tendulkar checked on him ahead of the final.

“I have been in constant touch with Sachin Tendulkar sir. I think when I was outside, sitting outside in Australia, I was not playing a game. So, I thought about, okay, what is the mindset required now?” Samson revealed to presenter and commentator Ian Bishop.

“I reached out to him and had big, big conversations with him. And right yesterday also, he called me up to check how I'm feeling. Getting guidance from someone like him, what more can you ask for?” he added.

Sanju Samson was initially considered for India’s playing XI as the Team India management backed Ishan Kishan to open the innings alongside Abhishek Sharma. Abhishek Sharma’s stomach infection paved the way for the Kerala cricketer’s World Cup debut against Namibia, where he scored 22 off 8 balls.

Thereafter, Samson featured in a Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe, where he again provided an explosive start and scored 24 off 15 balls.

‘God Had Different Plans’

Sanju Samson was part of the India squad that won the T20 World Cup in 2024, but did not get a single match. Now, the Kerala cricketer emerged as a star performer in the Men in Blue’s title defence on home soil and described the journey as a dream come true after having ‘visualized’ his success for years.

“It all started one to two years before. When I was with the 2024 World Cup-winning team in the West Indies, I couldn’t play a game. I kept on visualizing. I kept on dreaming. I kept on working. This is exactly what I wanted to do then,” Samson said.

“After the New Zealand series, I was broken, and my dreams were completely shattered.

"And I was thinking, what can I do. But God had different plans. And I was rewarded for being brave enough to dream. A lot of former players have reached out to me and tried to help me out,” he added.

Sanju Samson finished the T20 World Cup 2026 as the highest run-getter for Team India, amassing 321 runs, including 3 fifties, at an average of 80.25 and an impressive strike rate of 199.37.

Samson overtook Virat Kohli’s record for the most runs by an Indian batter in the history of the T20 World Cup, solidifying his status as one of India’s greatest T20 performers and leaving an indelible mark on World Cup history.

