The Lok Sabha congratulated the Indian cricket team on lifting the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 trophy by defeating New Zealand in the final, which was held at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. Lok Sabha Speaker Jagdambika Pal hailed the Men in Blue's win and noted that, with the World Cup win, they inspire Indian youth to dream big and achieve excellence in sports. India beat New Zealand by 96 runs to successfully defend their T20 World Cup title. The victory made India the first team to win the T20 World Cup on home soil, the first to win consecutive titles after their 2024 win, and the first to lift the trophy three times (2007, 2024, and 2026).

'Victory has generated nationwide joy': Speaker Jagdambika Pal

Lok Sabha speaker Jagdambika Pal congratulated the India team on winning the World Cup final against New Zealand, noting that it marks their third title. He said the victory has generated nationwide joy and inspired India's youth to aim high in sports, while wishing the team a bright future. "Indian cricket team, by defeating New Zealand in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at Ahmedabad, became winners for the third time. Team India's victory has created an environment of enthusiasm and happiness. With the win, the Indian team has inspired the youth of India to dream big and achieve excellence in the area of sports. This House congratulates the Indian cricket team on the big achievement and wishes for their bright future," Jagdambika Pal said during the session on Monday.

T20 World Cup Final Highlights

In the final, New Zealand won the toss and elected to field first. However, a return-to-form, record-breaking fifty from Abhishek Sharma (52 in 21 balls, with six fours and three sixes) and his 98-run stand with Samson made NZ regret the decision. Later, Samson stitched a century stand with Ishan Kishan (54 in 25 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) to take India past the 200-run mark in the 16th over. After a brief slowdown, Shivam Dube (26* in eight balls, with three fours and two sixes) made some valuable runs to take India to 255/5, the highest total in T20WC finals. James Neesham (3/46) was the leading wicket-taker for NZ.

In the run-chase of 256 runs, Axar and Bumrah helped India reduce the Kiwis to 72/5, despite a half-century from Tim Seifert (52 in 26 balls, with two fours and five sixes). Despite a brief partnership between Daryl Mitchell (17) and skipper Mitchell Santner (43 in 35 balls, with three fours and two sixes), India kept chipping in with wickets, and the Kiwis were bundled out for just 159 runs. (ANI)