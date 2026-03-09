Hardik Pandya celebrated India’s T20 World Cup win with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma in a private garba dance away from teammates. Their joyous moves and Mahieka’s excitement added a personal sparkle.

India’sT20 World Cup 2026 victory over New Zealand by 96 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium sparked nationwide celebrations, but Hardik Pandya chose a quieter stage for his joy. Away from the team’s larger festivities, Pandya was seen dancing with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, breaking into garba steps that reflected both relief and delight after the historic triumph.

The all-rounder, who played a key role in India’s campaign, embraced the moment with Mahieka in a blissful private celebration. While teammates Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, and Abhishek Sharma were cheered for their match-winning performances, Pandya’s dance stood out as a personal expression of happiness.

India’s win was their biggest margin in T20 World Cup history, surpassing the 93-run victory over Namibia earlier in the tournament. It also marked the first time a team defended the title on home soil, and India became the first side to lift the trophy three times. Yet, amid the records and statistics, Pandya’s garba with Mahieka captured the human side of victory.

The duo’s private groove contrasted the roaring crowd of 86,000 fans and the team’s collective celebrations. Their dance, simple yet heartfelt, highlighted how triumphs at the highest level often carry deeply personal moments.

