India’s Olympic ambitions are rising ahead of LA28. From cricket’s debut to Neeraj Chopra’s dominance, several sports now offer genuine gold medal chances.

India’s prospects of winning gold at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics are stronger than ever. With cricket officially added to the program, Neeraj Chopra still at the peak of his career, and depth in sports like archery, shooting, wrestling, and boxing, India has multiple realistic pathways to the top of the podium.

The International Olympic Committee confirmed cricket’s inclusion for LA28, marking its return after more than a century. Six men’s and six women’s teams will compete in the T20 format. India, having won the T20 World Cup in 2024 and 2026, enters as one of the favorites. Captain Suryakumar Yadav has already spoken about targeting Olympic gold, underlining the team’s intent.

Neeraj Chopra and India's Expanding Medal Base

Neeraj Chopra, who won India’s first track-and-field gold in Tokyo 2020, continues to dominate the javelin circuit. His consistency at world championships and Diamond League events makes him a strong contender to repeat his success in LA28. Chopra’s ability to peak at major competitions is unmatched, and his presence alone keeps India in the medal conversation.

Archery will see the debut of compound events at LA28, a discipline where India has excelled in recent world championships. Athletes like Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Abhishek Verma have already proven themselves on the global stage.

Shooting, traditionally a strong medal source, has a new generation of talent. Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary, among others, have consistently won medals at world cups. With multiple events across rifle, pistol, and mixed team categories, India’s chances of striking gold are realistic.

India’s wrestlers have been reliable medal winners in recent Olympics. Bajrang Punia and Ravi Dahiya remain strong contenders, with younger talent emerging from national camps. Wrestling’s format often favors nations with depth, and India has built a steady pipeline.

Boxing, particularly in women’s categories, has seen Lovlina Borgohain and Nikhat Zareen rise to prominence. Both have world championship medals and the ability to challenge for Olympic gold.

Challenges and New Opportunities

India’s path to gold is not without obstacles. Cricket will feature strong rivals like Australia, England, and South Africa. In archery and shooting, India has often faltered in finals despite strong qualification rounds. Handling Olympic pressure will be crucial, especially with cricket’s debut drawing massive attention.

Squash will debut at LA28, offering India another chance. Players like Saurav Ghosal and Joshna Chinappa bring international experience, though competition will be tough. Badminton, where PV Sindhu set the benchmark, continues to produce doubles pairs and singles players capable of podium finishes.

India has never entered an Olympics with such a broad base of realistic gold medal prospects. Cricket’s inclusion, Chopra’s dominance, and depth in combat and precision sports combine to create genuine optimism. LA28 could be remembered not just for India’s participation, but for its breakthrough as a multi-gold medal nation.