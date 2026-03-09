- Home
Team India created history by defeating New Zealand to win the T20 World Cup 2026, becoming the first team to secure back-to-back titles. The victory also marked India’s third T20 World Cup crown, further strengthening their legacy in the format.
India Create T20 World Cup History in Ahmedabad
Team India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, successfully defended their T20 World Cup triumph with a dominant 96-run victory over New Zealand at the 132,000-seater Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 8.
With a historic title defence, the Men in Blue became the first team to clinch back-to-back T20 World Cup titles, having previously won in the 2024 edition under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. Also, India etched their name into the history books of cricket record by becoming the first side to win three T20 World Cup triumphs, adding the 2026 crown to their earlier triumphs in 2007 and 2024.
As Team India concluded their campaign with yet another T20 World Cup title, let’s take a look at key takeaways from the Men in Blue’s historic title defence in Ahmedabad.
1. Sanju Samson’s Redemption
Sanju Samson completed a stunning turnaround at the T20 World Cup 2026. The 31-year-old emerged as India’s biggest match-winner after uncertainty over his place in the playing XI. Samson delivered three crucial knocks when it mattered most and eventually finished the tournament as one of India’s standout performers. Samson scored 97* and 89 against the West Indies and England in the Super 8 and semifinal, respectively.
In the final, the Kerala batter played a brilliant knock of 89 off 46 balls, including 8 sixes and 5 fours, at an impressive strike rate of 193.48. Sanju Samson finished as India’s highest run-getter of the tournament with 321 runs, including 3 fifties, at an average of 80.25 and an impressive strike rate of 199.37 in five matches, and earned the Player of the Tournament award.
2. Abhishek Sharma Regains Rhythm at Right Time
Abhishek Sharma’s form was under immense scrutiny as he struggled for consistency throughout the T20 World Cup until the final. Despite the calls to drop the southpaw from the playing XI, the Gautam Gambhir-led team management backed him to continue as an opener in the high-stakes title clash. And, the left-handed opener repaid Gambhir’s faith in him.
Abhishek Sharma notched up his second fifty of the tournament in just 18 balls and played a brilliant knock of 52 off 21 balls. His innings consisted of 6 fours and 3 sixes, and he batted at a strike rate of 247.62. Abhishek finished his maiden World Cup with 141 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 17.62 and a strike rate of 158.42 in 8 matches.
3. Shivam Dube’s Vital Middle-Order Cameo
Shivam Dube was one of the most impactful players for Team India in the T20 World Cup 2026, and he yet again proved his worth with a crucial middle-order cameo and provided much-needed acceleration in the death overs to guide the hosts to a commanding total on the total. Walked in to bat after Hardik Pandya’s dismissal at 226/5, Dube unleashed his carnage on New Zealand bowlers.
The southpaw played a quickfire, unbeaten cameo knock of 26 off 8 balls, including 3 fours and 2 sixes, at an astonishing strike rate of 325. Shivam Dube finished the tournament as India’s fourth-highest run-getter with 235 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 39.16 and an impressive strike rate of 169.06 in nine matches.
4. Jasprit Bumrah’s Record-Breaking Spell
Jasprit Bumrah is often called ‘man of big occasion,’ and India’s lead pacer once again lived up to the reputation with a brilliant spell in the final, putting New Zealand batters under pressure with his pace, accuracy, and control in the crucial stages of the high-stakes final at his home ground in Ahmedabad.
Bumrah picked up crucial wickets of Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham, and Matt Henry to register figures of 4/15 at an economy rate of 3.80 in his spell of four overs. With a four-wicket haul, Jasprit Bumrah became the first bowler to achieve this feat in the history of the T20 World Cup Final. Bumrah finished the tournament as the joint-highest wicket-taker with 14 wickets at an economy rate of 6.21 in 8 matches.
5. Breaking of Kiwis ‘Curse’
Before the T20 World Cup 2026 final, Team India met New Zealand three times in the marquee event in 2007, 2016, and 2021, and lost all three encounters. Heading into the title clash, India were not only under pressure to defend the title but also to overcome their long-standing jinx against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup.
Eventually, the Men in Blue broke the ‘curse’ with a commanding performance over New Zealand to lift the coveted trophy. Team India registered its third successive win against the Black Caps in ICC knockouts, having previously defeated them in the 2023 ODI World Cup semifinal and the 2025 Champions Trophy.
6. Leadership Success
The T20 World Cup triumph is the first ICC title for the captain-coach duo of Suryakumar Yadav and Gautam Gambhir. Gambhir became the first head coach to win two consecutive ICC titles, having previously won the Champions Trophy last year. He is also the first to win the T20 World Cup as both a player and a coach, having been part of India’s title-winning team in the inaugural 2007 edition.
For Suryakumar Yadav, the victory placed him in an elite list of Indian captains to win the T20 World Cup, joining legends like MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma. Suryakumar and Dhoni won their maiden T20 World Cup as captains. Under Suryakumar’s fearless leadership, India successfully defended their title and continued their dominance in the shortest format of the game.
