Team India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, successfully defended their T20 World Cup triumph with a dominant 96-run victory over New Zealand at the 132,000-seater Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 8.

With a historic title defence, the Men in Blue became the first team to clinch back-to-back T20 World Cup titles, having previously won in the 2024 edition under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. Also, India etched their name into the history books of cricket record by becoming the first side to win three T20 World Cup triumphs, adding the 2026 crown to their earlier triumphs in 2007 and 2024.

As Team India concluded their campaign with yet another T20 World Cup title, let’s take a look at key takeaways from the Men in Blue’s historic title defence in Ahmedabad.