India has won the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, beating New Zealand by 96 runs in the final. This is their second consecutive title. After the match at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, Team India took home a whopping ₹27.5 crore in prize money from a total pool of $13.5 million.

T20 World Cup 2026 Prize Money List: Team India put up a fantastic show in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final, defeating New Zealand by a huge margin of 96 runs to lift the trophy. The match was played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India batted first and set a massive target of 256 runs. The Kiwi team just couldn't handle the pressure from the Indian bowlers and were all out for only 159 runs.

T20 World Cup 2026 Prize Money: Big rewards for the winner and runner-up

After the final, both the winner, India, and the runner-up, New Zealand, were showered with prize money. Team India, the champions of the T20 World Cup 2026, received a massive $3 million, which is about ₹27.50 crore. The New Zealand team, which lost the final, got $1.6 million, or around ₹14.67 crore.

Prizes for semi-finalists and other teams

The teams that lost in the semi-finals, England and South Africa, were also rewarded. They each received $0.79 million, which comes to about ₹7.24 crore. Teams that finished between 5th and 12th place got $0.38 million (approx. ₹3.48 crore) each. Meanwhile, teams ranked from 13th to 20th were given $0.25 million, or about ₹2.29 crore, each.

ICC increases the T20 World Cup prize pool

This time, the ICC had set a total prize pool of $13.5 million, which is roughly ₹123.77 crore. This amount is about 20% more than the prize money for the 2024 T20 World Cup. In the last tournament, the total prize money was $11.25 million. Back then, champions India received $2.45 million, while the runner-up, South Africa, got $1.28 million.

Growing popularity and commercial value of T20 Cricket

The steady increase in the T20 World Cup prize money shows just how fast this format's popularity is growing. The T20 World Cup is no longer just about thrilling cricket; it has also become a major financial platform for the teams. This growing prize pool is a clear sign that the global market for T20 cricket is getting stronger, and we can expect the tournament to become even bigger in the coming years.

Here's a quick look at the T20 World Cup 2026 prize money: